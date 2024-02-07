Divided Alachua County School Board finalizes superintendent's contract

The Alachua County School Board held its regular meeting Tuesday to discuss the fate of the superintendent’s contract, among other items.

After calling off a national search for superintendent in October, a months-long endeavor to vote on Superintendent Shane Andrew’s proposed contract began. Andrew — who was brought on in March 2022 to serve as interim superintendent — has had a somewhat controversial tenure thus far.

The Sun reported that during an Oct. 17 meeting, Andrew suggested the board vote down the search and that a board member could just make a motion to negotiate his contract, which would include a pay raise and severance package and avoid public input on the matter.

His new contract was set to be voted on in December 2023. However, since Andrew submitted his contract at 4:45 p.m. on the Friday before the Dec. 5 board meeting, discussion of the contract was pulled from the agenda.

The board held a vote Jan. 16 to discuss the contract in a workshop before making a final decision, but the idea was shut down in a 3-2 vote with conflicting discussion as to whether a workshop for a superintendent’s contract had been held before.

The decision was made to bring the contract discussion back in February 2024.

A screengrab from Tuesday night's Alachua County School Board meeting.

Andrew's current contract is similar to former Superintendent Carlee Simon’s, and includes a salary of $175,000 and an $800 monthly allowance for car expenses. The contact proposed in December 2023 suggested he be paid $225,000 a year from December 2023 to December 2026 along with a 3 or 4% raise each year beginning in July 2024, 20 weeks of severance pay and an $800 car allowance.

Since then, the contract voted on Tuesday had been updated. Andrew’s second proposed contract would pay him $190,000 a year along with an $800 car allowance and $2,000 bonus, among other reimbursements and benefits.

About the contract: School board to vote Tuesday on superintendent's contract. Here's everything you need to know:

A quick history: Candidates campaigned to conduct national superintendent search. What changed?

Contract changes

Board member Kay Abbitt said now is not the time for a superintendent search and no quality candidate would apply to work for a divided board nor the district after it’s gone through seven superintendents in 10 years.

“The board needs to put aside personal issues with one another and work together to support the superintendent,” she said. “When the time comes for a superintendent search, we are much more likely to have quality candidates apply if we prove that this board is united with the goal of providing the best education possible for all students in our district.”

Abbitt proposed an incentive-based plan to offer Andrew a $182,500 base salary and provide additional salary increases based on his completion of tasks. This passed unanimously.

If Andrew receives an effective or highly effective evaluation by the majority of the board for the 2023-2024 school year, he will receive a $5,000 salary increase at the end of the year. Additionally, if the district’s four low school grades increase to a C this school year, Andrew will get a one-time salary increase of $2,500 per school for each of the four schools — Lake Forest, Rawlings, Shell and Metcalfe elementary schools — that improves its grade.

Abbitt also motioned for a two-year contract instead of three, which passed unanimously.

Board member Tina Certain motioned to not give Andrew retroactive pay, while Board Chair Diyonne McGraw disagreed, saying since employees' salaries were retroactive it shouldn’t be different for the superintendent. The motion failed 3-2.

Board member Sarah Rockwell said since the superintendent is already taking part in the Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) and Florida Retirement System (FRS) the board should not contribute 10% of his salary — $18,250 — to a secondary retirement account. Andrew said that former superintendents have received 20% and 15%. The motion to remove this failed 3-2.

Rockwell also motioned that if Andrew failed to provide the requested 90-day notice of resignation he would forfeit all — instead of half — of the sick leave he accrued under the contract at the time of separation. This also failed 3-2.

A $3,000 limit on membership and travel dues for the superintendent was reinstated.

Andrew’s contract passed 3-2 with the changes made Tuesday with Rockwell and Certain voting against it. Rockwell cited her campaign promise to conduct a superintendent search and said Andrew has not brought stability to the district.

Board member Leanetta McNealy expressed disappointment with some board members’ inability to recognize positive things happening in the district, stating that Andrew should get some credit.

“I believe that we have a good school system if the five of us would work together,” she said. “It doesn’t matter that you’re not going to vote for the contract, we heard you, but out of all of the things you’ve stated, I didn’t hear one good thing that we have done as a board and as a superintendent. I cannot believe it, colleagues. What is the matter with us?”

Andrew’s contract will continue through June 30, 2026. A tool to evaluate his progress will be established within 60 days of establishing his contract.

Community thoughts

During public comment, one caller said Andrew’s contract shouldn’t be up for a vote because board members initially promised to conduct a search to find the best candidate for the district. He has not moved the needle on any measurable goals or strategic initiatives after nearly two years, she said, and there’s no reason he should receive this raise.

Many speakers expressed concerns with either the salary amount, the decision to cancel a national search or a lack of progress.

“My concern is that we can be so wish-washy,” said Amy Trask, co-chair of the District Advisory Council (DAC). “I’d like to know what changed and I’d like to know at what point do our children have enough value that we can honor our word and re-commit ourselves to the success of every student by ensuring that we have the best candidate possible. And until you open it up for a search, and look at all the candidates, I don’t think that you’ll really know.”

Some defended Andrew, stating his requests were not too much to ask. One expressed that Andrew should stay and the board conduct a national search after his term, because nobody else would take the job after the district's recent superintendent turnaround rate. Another said that he has earned respect during his tenure.

Other topics

Parents spoke against the newly announced International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP) at Williams Elementary, saying input was not properly considered and more time is needed to properly consider, build and implement the program.

“You will hear from all of us that there is an absolute Pandora's box of issues that have come out since we found out about this," one parent said. "The deeper we look into it the more questions and the bigger concerns that we have."

These concerns, she said, include a lack of transparency in the process, planning and request of input from impacted groups and the dissolution of Williams’ long-standing and well-respected magnet program.

A few speakers requested that a community workshop be held so those impacted could share their thoughts. Some voiced their support for the program and trust in elected officials.

The board held a second reading on proposed new administrative job descriptions and the new educational support professional job description for the Student Services Department, the Facilities Department, the Transportation Department and the Food and Nutrition Services Department.

Director of Transportation Dontarrious Rowls gave an update on transportation changes, which took effect Jan. 16, stating that buses now have a 96% on time rate and a driver for every route. They are continuously evaluating the hazardous walking conditions exception, he said, and are on the right path to make corrective action within the transportation department.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: School board meeting Superintendent contract