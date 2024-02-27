How does Fayetteville stack up against other U.S. cities with the same name?

Fayetteville, North Carolina, is just one of 14 cities, towns, villages and unincorporated communities by the same name around the country. But how does it stack up against the others?

We were curious.

Here’s how the All-American city compares to other places called Fayetteville, in terms of how the community came to be known as Fayetteville, when it was established, claims to fame, population size, and famous residents.

The statue of the Marquis de Lafayette at Cross Creek Park in downtown Fayetteville.

Are all Fayettevilles named for the same person?

Fayetteville, North Carolina, is said to be the first city to bear Revolutionary War hero Marquis de Lafayette’s name and is the only such city that the Frenchman visited.

At least two other Fayettevilles — in Georgia and West Virginia — are also named after Lafayette, who served under George Washington.

At least two cities are named after Lafayette indirectly: Fayetteville, Arkansas, is named after Fayetteville, Tennessee, which in turn is named after Fayetteville, North Carolina.

What Fayetteville came first?

Fayetteville, North Carolina, seems to be the first place to bear the name. The city was incorporated in 1783, more than two decades before the country’s second Fayetteville, in Tennessee, was established in 1809.

The 1820s put Fayetteville, Georgia, and then Fayetteville, Arkansas, on the map. Fayetteville, Alabama, was founded in the late 1830s.

Fayetteville, Ohio; Fayetteville, West Virginia; and Fayetteville, Arkansas, came later, in 1868, 1872 and 1882, respectively.

Which Fayetteville is the most populated?

Fayetteville, North Carolina, is the largest Fayetteville by population, at about 209,000 people, per the U.S. Census. Fayetteville, Arkansas, clocks in at about half as many people, according to the same source. The third largest Fayetteville is in Georgia, with about 20,000 residents, per the Census.

Fayetteville, Texas, which is about halfway between Houston and Austin, is among the smallest, with just 246 residents.

What are the various Fayettevilles known for?

Fayetteville, North Carolina, is best known for its proximity to the most populated military installation in the world, Fort Liberty.

Fayetteville, Arkansas, is the home of University of Arkansas, a top research and academic institution. Located in the Ozarks near hiking and biking trails and rivers, Fayetteville, Arkansas, has been ranked among the best places in the nation to live by U.S. News & World Report for the past eight years.

Fayetteville, Georgia, is about 20 miles south of Atlanta and is known as a quiet commuter city.

Fayetteville, Tennessee, is the site of Camp Blount, where General Andrew Jackson mustered troops for the Creek Indian War in October 1813. The turnout of volunteers for battle earned Tennessee the nickname “the Volunteer State.”

Who are the most famous residents from the larger Fayettevilles?

Rapper and record producer J. Cole, Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry, basketball player Dennis Smith Jr. and Superbowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams are some of the most notable people from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Fayetteville, Arkansas, was home to former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Drag queen and "RuPaul’s Drag Race" contestant Maddy Morphosis is also from the northwestern Arkansas city.

Fayetteville, Georgia, produced NBA player Jabari Smith Jr., track and field Olympian Christian Taylor, and NFL players Matt Daniels, John Deraney, Kyle Dugger and Sam Martin.

