How does the Nevada Republican caucus work?

Supporters of former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump listen as he speaks at a Commit to Caucus Rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 27, 2024.

Nevada is holding its Republican presidential caucus on Feb. 8, but didn't they just have a primary? What's the difference between a caucus vs. a primary?

While the overarching format of the caucus, a private meeting run by a political party, Nevada's GOP party votes are held after the state-run primary-two days prior. In contrast, relegated to a largely symbolic affair, does not commit any Republican delegates.

The results of Nevada's caucus will determine how many of the Silver State's 26 delegates will go toward the leading candidates—following former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's decimation in Tuesday's primary, former President Donald Trump is all but guaranteed to sweep the caucus.

More: Nevada primary election: Nikki Haley loses to 'none of these candidates'

Registered Republican voters arrived at their respective precinct locations at 5 p.m. local time. An hour later, precinct meetings are called to order, leaving an approximate 60- to 90-minute window for attendees to vote for not just the party's presidential nominee but also for delegates, central committee members, and resolutions governing county conventions. At the end of the hour, the final agenda item is an invitation for voters to submit a secret written ballot identifying their presidential candidate of choice—between Trump and pastor/businessman Ryan Binkley. Voters are also allowed to skip the ceremony, submit their secret ballots, and leave.

More: Nevada heads to polls for primary, caucus

As early as 7:30 p.m., results will start rolling out from precinct locations. Caucus participants may stay and watch the votes counted, which will last through the night until the process is completed. Vote totals will be announced to all attendees and then reported to the county central committee and Nevada GOP. Trump is expected to give remarks at some point in the evening from a rally in Las Vegas.

More Nevada caucus Before Nevada hosts the Super Bowl – and maybe Taylor Swift – it'll hold a 2024 primary and caucus

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Nevada's GOP caucus kicks off, here's how it works