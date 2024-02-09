Who is Ryan Binkley? Republican Texas pastor challenges Trump in Nevada caucus

Ryan Binkley speaks at a campaign event after the Iowa Caucuses on Jan. 15, 2024, in Des Moines. Binkley said he is staying in the primary race and would travel on to New Hampshire and South Carolina.

With the Nevada Republican caucus underway on Thursday, Feb. 8, the political landscape sees an unexpected candidate vying for attention: Ryan Binkley, a Texas-based businessman and pastor, has entered the fray for the GOP presidential nomination, despite facing considerable odds and lacking widespread recognition.

Trump's top Republican opponent, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, opted not to put her name on the caucus ballot. Instead, she participated in Tuesday's state-run primary, which is required by state law but has no delegates at stake.

This strategic move leaves Trump and Binkley as the only candidates on the ballot who are still actively running, but Trump is almost assuredly going to win by a wide margin.

More: Joe Biden's age How old is Joe Biden? The oldest US president just blew out another candle.

Since launching his candidacy on Apr. 23, 2023, Binkley's platform has focused on key issues, including fiscal responsibility, healthcare reform, immigration, and community involvement in education. Advocating for unity and faith, his campaign aims to offer a unique alternative to a narrowing field.

Born in Columbus, Georgia, Binkley's path led him to Texas, where he pursued degrees in finance and marketing before establishing himself in the corporate world. He co-founded the Generational Group in 2005 and later transitioned into pastoral work, founding Create Church in Richardson, Texas, where he serves as lead pastor.

More: GOP presidential primary list When is the next Republican primary? A guide to the 2024 election schedule

In a final push to generate social media traction, he has adopted the hashtag #WhoIsRyanBinkley.

As the Nevada caucus unfolds, Ryan Binkley's unconventional candidacy reflects the fluid nature of American politics, where lesser-known candidates can momentarily capture the national spotlight.

Regarding the possibility of Trump securing the Republican nomination, Binkley said he would support him and not run as an independent candidate. Instead, he would withdraw from the race and endorse the former president.

Jeremy Yurow is a politics reporting fellow based in Hawaii for the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jeremy.yurow@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who is Ryan Binkley and why is he running against Trump?