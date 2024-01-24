How does today's rainfall measure up against past years? And what if it were snow?

Tuesday saw 0.45 inches of rain in Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service.

It's a drizzly day here in Cincinnati.

A downpour of rain Wednesday morning led the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, to cancel a dense fog advisory, as rain in the air actually improved visibility. Widespread precipitation is forecast to continue Thursday and return this weekend.

So how rainy is today compared to past years? And, what if the rain were snow? Here's a look.

Greater Cincinnati rain records

According to the National Weather Service, the rainiest Jan. 24 in Cincinnati was in 1937, when the Queen City recorded 2.54 inches of precipitation. Record-breaking rain that month led to a devastating flood.

The rainiest Jan. 23 was in 1996 with 1.57 inches of rain. By contrast, the NWS recorded 0.45 inches of rain Tuesday, and 0 inches Sunday and Monday. The service will record Wednesday's precipitation amount after midnight.

The rainiest day this month was Jan. 9 with 1.63 inches.

How many inches of snow equals one inch of rain?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 1 inch of rain equals about 13 inches of snow, although the ratio can vary. By this measure, it would have snowed around 6 inches Tuesday if it had been cold enough.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati rain records: Is today the rainiest January day?