Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Relentlessly Stupid' Ramble Attracts One Hell Of A Fact-Check

Donald Trump’s weird campaign rally tangent about magnets attracted mockery on social media.

The Republican 2024 front-runner on Friday complained to a crowd of supporters in Mason City, Iowa, about electric catapults and magnetic elevator systems for U.S. aircraft carriers.

The four-times-indicted former president polarized with this line: “All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets.”

Trump: All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets pic.twitter.com/TopK4BRsOq — Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2024

On X (née Twitter), a video that was shared of Trump’s comment was fact-checked with a community note.

“Magnets work underwater and are not affected by water. Magnetic fields are not the same as electrical circuits,” read the reader-contributed context.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell called Trump’s comment “relentlessly stupid.”

Other critics agreed:

If you’re worried about your president being senile or out of it, this is totally the guy to vote for in November. https://t.co/Os5VjmyiLK — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 6, 2024

Donald Trump said that magnets don’t work in water, that no one would know who Lincoln was if we hadn’t had a Civil War & that there were airports during the Revolutionary War, all while bragging about being able to identify an elephant correctly.

Because he’s a fucking moron. pic.twitter.com/ZNpyFqAfXZ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 7, 2024

you know i think this is going to make it hard for them to argue biden is mentally unfit — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) January 6, 2024

When Donald Trump rants on wetting magnets he becomes "Will Deny the Science Guy" — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 6, 2024

It feels like this is the point where @BillNye has some narration to do https://t.co/vpDEu1Cefu — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 6, 2024

Sorry! Sorry! I know that the Fanta Fuhrer is not a welcome sight on the timeline for many of you, but this morons take on magnets is pretty hilarious- https://t.co/fwYfgfoqOt — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 6, 2024

‘Scientists always tell me, sir, you have the most amazing science. It’s true, I have tremendous science and science loves me. No one know more about tremendous science than me…’ https://t.co/mBgsk8K2Xn — Simon Scarrow (@SimonScarrow) January 6, 2024

Yep. Trump should definitely have nuclear codes and access to classified documents. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) January 6, 2024

The war on magnets… begins! https://t.co/9RPaYaVx3p — Steve Doherty 🐐 (@SteveDoherty1) January 6, 2024

If Biden said something this dumb, Fox would pronounce him brain-dead. https://t.co/nHW4Gl2VEF — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 6, 2024

