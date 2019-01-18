Donald Trump's week of living dangerously

When the story of Donald Trump’s presidency is written, the week that ended on Jan. 18, 2019, packed full of headlines that would give any normal politician pause, may go down in history as a turning point. The news for Trump started out bad and seemed to get progressively worse as the week wore on.

It began with a slew of bad economic news. Despite Trump’s pledge to bring down the trade imbalance with China by imposing tariffs on imports, that deficit rose by 17 percent to a record $323.3 billion in 2018, figures from the Chinese government showed. An analysis by the New York Times showed that the American steel industry, whose recovery Trump has been touting, has received little benefit from his tariffs. The coal industry, which Trump routinely says he has saved, also is continuing its decline. An analysis by Reuters and the U.S. Energy Information Association found that more coal plants have closed in Trump’s first two years in office than in all of Barack Obama’s first term as president.

That was the backdrop as the country entered its fifth week of a partial government shutdown, which Trump precipitated over Congress’s refusal to authorize a $5.7 billion down payment for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. The president’s Republican supporters and surrogates applauded him for standing firm. So firm was Trump’s conviction that a wall or fence “or whatever you want to call it” was necessary that he said he was prepared to see parts of the government shut for months, if not years.

But then a new wave of polling arrived at the White House’s doorstep. Contrary to Trump’s (unlikely) claim that most government employees were prepared to forego their paychecks in support of a border wall, a survey of federal workers found that 71 percent opposed the shutdown, while just 21 percent approved of it.

A Quinnipiac University poll taken right at the time Trump visited the Texas border found that 59 percent of Americans considered a wall a bad use of taxpayer money, while just 40 percent agreed with the president.

While there was no shortage of polls concluding that more Americans blamed Trump than Congressional Democrats for the shutdown, the data that might have concerned him more showed that he was losing support from his vaunted political base. An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, for instance, showed Trump’s support among suburban white men had dropped 18 points, his approval rating among white evangelicals was down 13 points, and there was an overall dip among all Republicans of 10 points.

Trump speaks during the missile defense announcement on Jan. 17, 2019. (Photo: Martin H. Simon/Pool/Getty Images)

Trump has long discounted negative polls as “rigged.” After all, he has reasoned, polls showed that he would lose the 2016 presidential election to Hillary Clinton by millions of votes, so what good are they (since he believes, even if no one else does, that he actually won the popular vote)? The president does have a point about the trustworthiness of polls, as we learned in a Thursday Wall Street Journal report that detailed how Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen paid an IT firm thousands of dollars to rig presidential polls at CNBC and the Drudge Report to favor you-know-who.

Nancy Pelosi apparently also keeps an eye on polls. Armed with the knowledge that more Americans were taking Trump at his word that he “would take the blame,” the House speaker sent the president a letter suggesting that he postpone his State of the Union address until after the government is reopened or simply deliver it in writing.

Sticking to his own golden rule of hitting back at anyone who opposes him, Trump responded with his own letter to Pelosi, canceling plans for her to fly on a military plane with a Congressional delegation to visit U.S. troops in Afghanistan, a country the president has yet to visit. “I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate,” Trump wrote in his letter, in light of the ongoing shutdown, which he was no longer advertising as his idea.