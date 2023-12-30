You don't need to fly to Norway to view fjords. Just go to this Alaskan national park

Americans who want to witness the awe-inspiring vistas of fjords may think they need to board a plane to Norway or Greenland. However, that’s not necessary.

People can leave their passports put away and go to Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska to see the narrow, glacier-cut waterways flanked by steep cliffs.

That’s not all the national park has to offer. To put it aptly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Kenai has an incredibly diverse and unspoiled landscape, including mountains, a rugged coastline and glaciers.

“You know, I think we got it all in Fjords, you know?” said Peter Christian, chief spokesperson for Public Affairs for the National Park Service’s Alaska region.

At the edge of the Kenai Peninsula lies a land where the Ice Age lingers. Nearly 40 glaciers flow from the Harding Icefield, the largest icefield solely contained within the United States.

“I mean, when you get out on the water in one of the many tour boats in Kenai Fjords is like this stunning mix of the ocean coastline, and then these mountains just rise straight up out of the water and create these fjords,” he said. “Then of course, you know, sitting at the head of all those valleys are these beautiful glaciers. So it's really quite a stunning place to see.”

Here’s what travelers should know about Kenmai, the latest national park in USA TODAY’s yearlong series.

What is special about Kenai Fjords?

Kenai’s stunning mix of ice meeting the sea meeting the land is what makes the park stand out to visitors. Wildlife such as whales, porpoises and puffins – arguably the park’s iconic bird, he said – also thrive in the park’s icy climate.

The raw natural beauty of Kenai is a spectacle to see in itself but the icy park has also “become the place where you can bear witness to climate change-driven impacts,” said Christen.

Fireweed by Exit Glacier in 2010.

Alaska is warming twice as fast as the lower 48 states, and Kenai is no exception. “It really is a place where you can see climate change in action, and probably the most iconic is our disappearing glaciers,” he said. “For the most part, some glaciers are advancing but the vast majority of them are shrinking and in Kenai Fjords, you can just see that right up-close and personal.”

Over 40 glaciers reside in Harding Icefield, the nation’s largest and one of the few remaining icefields.

A glacier in Pederson Lagoon, flowing from the Harding Icefield.

What is the closest city to Kenai Fjords National Park?

The port city of Seward is a short 15-minute drive to Kenai. The park is also the closest to Anchorage, just two-and-a-half hours by car.

“It's on the road system, and so it's less expensive to get to and you can do it in a day, which you can't say that for a lot of Alaska's national parks,” said Christian.

However, keep in mind that the park is usually inaccessible during wintertime.

How do you get to the Kenai Fjords?

People on a boat tour to Kenai Fjords National Park.

Over half of Kenai is covered by ice, so much of the park can only be reached via air or water. This means the best way to experience Kenai is by boat. Through a half- or full-day boat tour, visitors can view the tidewater glaciers, fjords and abundant marine life up-close. Think orcas, sea lions, porpoises and more.

Just remember to pack a windproof and waterproof outershell. It’ll be chilly, even on the sunniest of days.

Can you drive through Kenai Fjords?

No, visitors can’t drive through the national park.

However, there is one road-accessible part called Exit Glacier, and it’s free to visit. From the visitor’s center, people can take a one-mile-long wheelchair-accessible trail called Glacier View Loop Trail to a lookout point overlooking the icy blue wonder. There are also more difficult trails people can take from here, if that’s their thing.

Spectators may notice markers showing the recession of the glacier over the past 120 years, a direct result of climate change. People can find their birth year and just imagine, you know, when you were born where the glacier was, and it's a really striking way of understanding how quickly things are changing here.”

The toe of Exit Glacier taken from the 2005 sign on September 10th, 2019.

Can you see northern lights in Kenai Fjords?

There’s a chance, according to Christian. Those who visit on a clear night between late September and March may get to witness the dancing, colorful waves.

Who are the Native people of Kenai Fjords?

Three Hole Point at Kenai Fjords National Park.

The people who have lived in the outer Kenai Peninsula for many years call themselves the Sugpiaq, and are related to the Alutiiq. The Sugpiaq are known as maritime people who hunted and sustained themselves off the bountiful coast.

“They relied and still rely on the resources that, you know, the fjords so productively have, an abundance to maintain their way of life,” Christian said.” And it's of course all interrelated with the sea and the wildlife and of course the glaciers, the mountains and the forests.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: You can only really see Kenai Fjords National Park by boat, but it's worth it