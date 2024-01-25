'We don't want them': Trump threatens to blacklist Haley donors

Former President Donald Trump threatened to bar donors "from the MAGA camp" should they contribute to his GOP opponent and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's campaign.

Trump blasted Haley on his social media platform, Truth Social, Wednesday night, shortly after the former governor stepped off stage at a Palmetto State rally.

"Nikki 'Birdbrain' Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country," Trump wrote in his post.

"When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s 'Donors' would immediately come to me, and want to 'help out.' This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me," he added. Trump then says that anyone who makes a contribution to Haley "...from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them."

Haley claimed on stage Wednesday that her campaign had received $1 million in donations since Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, contributed by about 200,000 donors from across the country, she said.

Her speech in North Charleston came 24 hours after polls closed in New Hampshire and Haley finished 11 points behind Trump in the nation's first primary state election.

The former president referred to Haley throughout his victory speech Tuesday, railing against her decision to stay in the race and challenge him for the 2024 Republican nomination.

“I don’t get too angry," Trump told a New Hampshire crowd. "I get even."

