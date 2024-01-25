Hanging on after New Hampshire, Nikki Haley turns to home state of South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Nikki Haley is pushing forward on the campaign trail, as she assured a packed room of over a hundred South Carolinians Wednesday night that her 2024 presidential bid is alive and well.

“We've only had two states that have voted,” said the former South Carolina governor. “We got 48 more.”

A day before her appearance in the Palmetto State, Haley was in New Hampshire, telling voters there that the race “is far from over.”

Haley finished second in the nation’s first GOP primary election, eleven points behind former President Donald Trump. The Granite State results follow last week’s Iowa Caucuses, where Trump won in record speed and Haley took third, just behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Amid calls by some for her to exit the race, the former governor has now set her focus on her home state, weeks out from their Feb. 24 primary. She prefaced her arrival in South Carolina with a $4 million television ad buy, attacking Trump and President Joe Biden.

Charleston resident Janet Hancock, 59, was in the audience for Wednesday's rally and called the election in a few weeks “pivotal” for Haley.

"I think she needs to win the state,” Hancock said. “I don’t think it’s going to be in her favor if she doesn’t, because if your own state won’t support you . . .”

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks at her New Hampshire presidential primary watch party at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord, NH, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Haley was unable to secure enough votes to take the state's delegates from former President Donald J. Trump.

South Carolina voters 'praying' for Haley to win

Hancock said she’s “praying” for Haley’s chances, given her other choices in 2024 candidates.

“I just can’t vote for Trump. I just can’t,” Hancock said. “If Nikki Haley doesn’t make it, I will not vote in the presidential election. I will not, because I can’t vote for Trump and I'm certainly not voting for Biden. She’s the only one.”

Jill Collins, 58, told USA TODAY she’s also crossing her fingers for Haley to come out on top in South Carolina.

“I pray she does well,” said Collins, a retired teacher from Summerville, South Carolina. “I pray she would bring our nation together. And I’m scared if she doesn’t get the nomination.”

Critical of what she called Trump’s “chaos and the circus,” Collins said she believes Haley is the best candidate to restore a sense of unity.

Collins was born in South Carolina and lived in the state for most of her life, including through Haley’s gubernatorial term from 2011 to 2017. She likes the industry and jobs she says Haley helped usher into the state. She said she believes Haley’s record in the statehouse could win her favor with South Carolina voters.

Trump wants Haley out — so do his supporters

Some South Carolinians were less enthusiastic about their former governor’s return, though.

Hours before Haley took the stage Wednesday night, a band of nearly 20 people carrying “Trump 2024” flags and signs gathered in front of the venue’s entrance. One woman held up a poster with an image of Nikki Haley's face photoshopped onto former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, originally posted by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Their rally protest comes after the former president devoted several minutes of his New Hampshire victory speech Tuesday to attacking Haley and her decision to stay in the race.

"Ron (DeSantis) came in second and left,” Trump said, referring to last week’s Iowa Caucuses. “She came in third and she’s still hanging around.”

Haley told voters down south that she was “very excited” by New Hampshire’s results and the momentum she said her campaign is gaining. And she wrote off Trump’s response as “a temper tantrum.”

“He pitched a fit,” Haley said at the beginning of her speech. “But I know that's what he does when he's insecure, and I know that's what he does when he gets threatened. And he should feel threatened, without a doubt.”

Haley touts general election prospects

While Trump appears to be building momentum toward the Republican nomination, Haley continues to pitch herself as the best general election candidate.

“You can't fix anything if you don't win in November,” Haley said Wednesday, referencing multiple national polls that show her winning in a hypothetical contest with Biden.

Haley appeared to score high with moderates in New Hampshire. About 70% of residents who voted for her Tuesday were not registered Republicans, according to a CNN exit poll.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley arrives in South Carolina after New Hampshire primary