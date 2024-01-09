DOT, state patrol urge motorists to stay off I-80, highways as snow continues to fall

Officials are asking motorists to stay home as Johnson County and much of eastern Iowa are blanketed in the year's first snowstorm.

A slew of accidents and white-out conditions have slowed Interstate 80 travel through much of the area, as many cities have reported at least 8 inches of snow since late Monday night, with some tallying nearly a foot of snow.

Interstate travel is not advised Tuesday evening

The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol pleaded for residents around 4 p.m. Tuesday to avoid travel on I-80 between Des Moines and Davenport as snowfall and strong gusts have greatly limited visibility.

Dangerous whiteout conditions and numerous crashes making travel on I-80 east of Des Moines to the Illinois border and the Cedar Rapids area highly discouraged.

Before you go, consider if it’s necessary to travel and check https://t.co/2XHJbG5B9b or download the free mobile app. pic.twitter.com/d7E7ATj8Ul — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) January 9, 2024

U.S. 218 was completely covered by snow at 4 p.m., as was I-80 to the Illinois border, according to the Iowa 511 website, a resource for travel information. The 511 website also provides camera feeds of stretches of road across Iowa, allowing residents who must travel to scout out road conditions in a particular area.

The Iowa State Patrol has covered 171 crashes and assisted almost 500 motorists since Monday morning, according to its 4 p.m. report. Zero of those crashes have resulted in any fatalities.

A crash in the westbound lane of I-80 eight miles west of Tiffin slowed traffic shortly before 5 p.m. while another significant accident near Williamsburg temporarily closed the westbound lane. An accident just east of the I-80 Walcott exit blocked the left westbound lane shortly after 5 p.m.

A bus drives along Greenwood Drive in the snow Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Blizzard-like conditions halt Iowa City Transit

Iowa City Transit announced suspended services "until conditions improve," the city told residents through a text message at 1:45 p.m. Travel on the free transit lines had not resumed by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

More: Snow will continue to fall throughout Tuesday, impacting travel in Johnson County

The National Weather Service is continues to plead with residents to use caution as the storm system rolls into the evening. The system will be punctuated by strong gusts of winds as well as significant snowfall of up to six more inches.

Snow fighters are out in full force, but for much of Iowa, travel is going to get worse before it gets better. An additional 2-6 inches of snow is forecast to fall thru midnight and 45mph wind gusts are causing blowing and drifting. Stay safe and weather aware. @NWS pic.twitter.com/gCK0VTRluF — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) January 9, 2024

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Heavy snowfall hinders interstate travel in eastern Iowa