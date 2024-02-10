Dover honors late Capt. Jack Casey joined by his family, friends: 'May you rest in peace'

DOVER — The grieving family of Capt. Jack Casey, a Marine Corps helicopter pilot, raised a Marine Corps flag at half staff in his honor Saturday outside Dover City Hall in a ceremony with the mayor.

Dozens of mourners consoled family and friends of Casey, a 26-year-old from Dover who was one of five Marines killed in a CH-53E helicopter crash in stormy weather late Tuesday in California. The helicopter was found Wednesday, and the Marines' identities were announced Friday.

Casey, a 2011 graduate of Saint Mary Academy and 2015 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, both in Dover, commissioned in the Marine Corps on May 16, 2019. He was promoted to the rank of captain on Sept. 1, 2023 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal during his time in the service, according to the Marine Corps.

Leading the Saturday tribute to Casey was Dover Mayor Bob Carrier, a lifelong city resident who knows members of the Casey family going back generations.

“Words are tough. I've been here all my life. I've known all the Caseys ... wonderful family, wonderful people. This is a totally dark day for the city of Dover,” the mayor said. “This touches home for all who live here, and then everywhere else. It should not happen like this. But we have to thank and salute Jack for keeping us out of harm's way. And he dedicated his life. He knew, I am sure, as most Marines and servicemen (do), knew what the possibilities were. He took that charge and he did what he did.”

Moments after the Marine Corps flag was flown, billowing in a slight breeze and struck by sunbeams, attendees looked to the sky and pointed out a bald eagle circling in the distance overhead.

“May you rest in peace, Jack, and thank you. Thank you for your dedication,” Carrier added. “For all of you here today, thank you for coming. It’s very important to recognize this. I’m sure that there’ll be other opportunities for us all to give our condolences to the Casey family (and) friends.”

Casey’s parents and relatives stood behind Carrier and clutched each other during his remarks prior to the flag-raising, then led a round of applause after the flag was raised. All were met with hugs from crowd members following the brief ceremony.

The late Marine is survived by his wife, Emma Lindberg of Shepherdstown, West Virginia; his mother, Catherine (Robinson) Casey of Dover; his father James B. Casey of Andover, Maine; and his siblings, James D. Casey, Patrick J. Casey, Sean J. Casey and Catherine E. Casey.

The Marine helicopter went missing on Tuesday during its return to Miramar air station in San Diego from Creech Air Force Base. The following day, the wreckage was located near Pine Valley, a mountain community.

The four other male Marines identified as victims of the crash were Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21; Sgt. Alec Langen, 23; Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27; and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28.

The military is investigating the helicopter crash.

The five deceased Marines were assigned to Miramar’s Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Air Station Miramar in California.

“We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of HMH-361, in a statement. “Our top priority now is supporting the families of our fallen heroes, and we ask for your respect and understanding as they grieve. The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together.”

Saint Mary Academy and St. Thomas Aquinas High School both recognized Casey’s impact on their respective communities in individual social media posts on Friday.

“Jack had a profound impact on those who knew and loved him, and we recognize the immense loss in our community. He made the ultimate sacrifice defending our nation’s freedoms and we come together in honoring his memory,” St. Thomas posted in social media. “He was an exceptional student during his time at St. Thomas Aquinas which translated to his career in the United States Marine Corps. Jack’s courage and commitment to serve our country and fight for our nation’s freedoms, epitomizes the values in our school community. We ask you keep the Casey family, friends, and fellow Marines in your hearts and in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

"Jack was not only a dedicated student during his time with us but also a courageous individual who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation's freedoms,” Saint Mary’s post read in part. “Jack’s unwavering commitment to service and bravery exemplifies the values we hold dear in our community."

According to Casey’s obituary, his funeral arrangements will be made available soon.

Casey is the second New Hampshire service member to die in a helicopter flight training exercise in three months. Gorham resident and Army Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone, 25, was one of five service members who died aboard a UH-60 helicopter that crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea during an air refueling training mission in November.

Prior to that, in June 2022, Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas Losapio, an Exeter High School graduate who grew up in Kensington, was one of five Marines who died in an aircraft crash in California during a training mission.

The CH-53E Super Stallion has been involved in several deadly incidents, USA Today reported.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Marine Capt. Jack Casey honored in Dover NH by city, family, friends