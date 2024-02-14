Dover mayor, councilman spar with police chief at tense meeting over homeless problem

DOVER — The controversy surrounding a councilman's arrest last week after a confrontation with three homeless men erupted into a heated debate at Tuesday's council meeting, which ended with a tense standoff between Mayor James Dodd and Police Chief Jonathan Delaney.

During an impassioned public-comment session, town officials and local residents sparred over what many called a growing issue: public drunkenness and disorderly behavior by homeless men and others in town. Several speakers said they were harassing individuals and businesses downtown, including "peeing and pooping in the streets."

Heading into the meeting, first-term Councilman Sergio Rodriguez tried to smooth over tensions that followed his encounter with the three homeless men last week, and an assault charge subsequently filed against him by Dover police.

Councilman apologizes after arrest

Rodriguez, who has posted multiple social media videos of his confrontations with men he said were intoxicated in public, issued a public apology over the weekend after he was charged Friday with simple assault and harassment. In his video apology, he acknowledged that he kicked a bottle out of the hand of one man later identified by police as homeless.

That Instagram message followed another video posted over the weekend in which he criticized police for not charging any of the men he confronted on Blackwell Street for allegedly drinking alcohol in public.

"I wholeheartedly agree with comments that are saying I should not have acted in such an aggressive and harassing way," his Instagram post reads. "It is not fit of the office I hold and is 100% not the image I want to make of our beautiful town. I sincerely and with all my heart apologize to the Dover community for the black eye I brought upon her. I never meant for any of this to happen."

"I am only human and learning the hard way," he continued.

Tense exchanges at council meeting

But at Tuesday's meeting, Rodriguez also pushed back against several speakers who criticized his actions. Those speakers said homelessness was the root cause of the problem, not public intoxication.

In remarks for after the public comment period, Rodriguez chastised speakers who he said came from other towns "that don't have the problems we have."

"If they saw one drunk person in Denville, walking into restaurants, peeing on the floors, fighting in their restaurants, how do you think the police and community respond?" Rodriquez asked. "So I don't understand that here in Dover, we try to minimize this to a homeless issue. I want to separate the homeless issue from what we really have - a harassment and public intoxication problem here in Dover."

He continued by addressing Delaney, who was in the audience. "I like you, I personally like you and I want the best for our police department. I want the people around this town to respect our police," Rodriguez said. "I don't want them saying 'Hey, Dover, we can do whatever we want there.' Because let's face it, that's what's being said. And I don't like it."

Mayor warns police chief

He paused as the chief rose, approached the podium and stated loudly, "We have some of the hardest-working officers in the state of New Jersey, if not the nation. They have families, too."

New town Municipal Attorney Ramon Rivera interrupted the exchange to advise Dodd of public comment rules. Dodd interrupted him to address the chief directly: "Chief, I don't think it's fair that you stand there and stare him down. if you have something to say, say it. If not, you can leave the meeting. You're staring down this councilman with darts in your eyes."

As Delaney withdrew, Dodd called for a quick and abrupt vote to adjourn the meeting.

Chief sends cease and desist letter

In an interview Wednesday morning, Delaney said he attended the meeting only to make himself available for questions but spoke out when he felt Rodriguez had stepped over the line with criticism of his department.

"I've notified both town officials and the county prosecutor's office multiple times during the month of January regarding the councilman's confrontational conduct towards certain classes of people in our community," Delaney said. "We've offered to meet with him, and educate him best we can regarding the legalities and statutes. A lot of people think public intoxication is against the law, which it's not."

Delaney also said his personal attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to the mayor, council and town administration, compelling them to refrain from "defamatory" statements about the chief or risk a civil lawsuit.

"You have both individually and in your capacity as mayor-elect and now mayor made it clear that you intend to retaliate, defame and violate the civil rights of Chief Delaney," reads the order, which was provided to the Daily Record.

Residents, shopkeepers 'crying for help'

Some who spoke at the meeting supported Rodriguez, saying there is an increased incidence of intoxicated men, homeless or otherwise, drinking on city streets. Speakers said these men bother businesses for food or money and harass customers inside downtown stores.

Jose Pagan said at his building, "They are all pooping in front of the cars, peeing in front of the cars, leaving bottles all over the place. We have it all on video. People in our building are afraid to come out."

Fernando Barrios said he supports Rodriguez "100%" and that residents of the downtown Meridia Transit Plaza "are crying for help."

"These people are allowed to harass our town residents, our business owners," he said. "The previous board did nothing about this. Some of you are still here."

Others criticize councilman

But others showed up at the meeting to defend the homeless population in town and criticize Rodriguez.

Jennifer Garcia told the council she was "angry and saddened to hear a sitting councilman has been charged with harassing and assaulting members of our community. We have heard many complaints of harassment in Dover in the past, harassment that has come from the police, and is now coming from an elected official."

Rodriguez's actions "significantly undermined public trust and violate ethical guidelines expected for someone of his position," added Maria Chacon, who called on Rodriguez to resign from the council's police committee.

Dodd, Rodriguez respond

Rodriguez responded, saying, "It is okay to be homeless, it is not okay to harass people. It is OK to be a drunkard, that is your own problem. But it is not okay to be harassing our people."

Dodd blamed the previous administration for the issue and appealed to residents to call on state and federal legislators to address homelessness that "is not only a local level [problem], it's coming from a much higher level."

"We live in a society that has changed and we need to be aware of it," the mayor said. "While I understand the comments that we must have compassion, we also must have enforcement."

"We live by the rule of law," Dodd said. "It's not legal to urinate in front of someone's business. it's not legal to defecate in someone's business."

