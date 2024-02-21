Downtown Detroit parking lots to see upgrades ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Multiple privately owned downtown Detroit parking lots will get a publicly financed face-lift ahead of the NFL draft.

Detroit is preparing numerous efforts to spruce up the city in time for the big event on April 25-27, including public art displays and infrastructure upgrades. In the process, the city is receiving help from the Downtown Development Authority, which will spend about $900,000 toward improving private parking lots. According to the DDA, the city requested help for various upgrades across downtown.

Partners from various entities, including the city and DDA, have met since 2022 to plan out efforts around the draft, said Jessica Parker, deputy chief operating officer.

An aerial of downtown Detroit as seen from the Eastern Market area on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

“We all came together and said that we want to pull this event, this major event to Detroit. And we're all going to come together to make sure that the funding is there so that we can make these modifications and infrastructure improvements. So, no, the city didn't go specifically to the DDA to ask for money. They were already at the table,” Parker said.

Planters, benches, trash cans for private parking lots

Funding is coming from a portion of taxes paid by downtown property owners within the Downtown Development Authority district.

Eligible parking lots, which are those considered compliant by the Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department, will be confirmed by March, said Lanard Ingram, DDA spokesman. Lot owners will be responsible for maintenance beyond the one-time funding assistance, which includes bollards, planters, trash receptacles, benches and other beautification efforts.

About a third of Detroit's core downtown is taken up by parking lots and garages, according to a study last year by the Parking Reform Network that squares with past Free Press reporting.

The DDA also approved $1.7 million to replace brick pavers on sidewalks along Woodward Avenue sidewalks from Park Avenue to State Street.

Other investments include $1.3 million toward light pole upgrades through the Public Lighting Authority, records show. Funding will address repairs for about 1,000 light poles, including repainting, foundation and base replacements, and place-based lighting — such as spotlights or colored displays — in designated downtown areas.

While the city is not adding projects and costs, crews are expediting projects that have already been budgeted, such as art displays, cleanup efforts on public grounds, road and sidewalk paving, said John Roach, spokesman for Mayor Mike Duggan.

Visit Detroit released renderings of what the 2024 NFL draft will look like when it comes to downtown Detroit in April. The renderings were released on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

About $130,000 is being spent on murals at People Mover stations and painting electrical transformer boxes around downtown. About $100,000 will be spent on the city’s planned DCLEATED art display around downtown of 20 large football cleats. Detroit’s City Walls program sources local artists to paint the cleats, which will be auctioned off with proceeds sent toward a charity of the artist’s choice. The city is also spending $400,000 on a Hollywood-style “DETROIT” sign.

What the NFL will provide for the draft

As hosts to the event, the NFL will bring its own vendors, contracting with local and minority vendors, but has “no requirements” for the city, Parker said.

“They're covering that cost for all of their build-out of the stage, the NFL fan experience, which will be at Hart Plaza,” Parker said. “I wouldn't say they're taking anything off our shoulders, but we're working in partnership with us to make sure the event is a success.”

The NFL draft is a free event from April 25-27 and, until then, the city is hosting numerous family-friendly events at various recreational centers.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com. Follow her: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Downtown Detroit parking lots to get upgrades ahead of NFL draft