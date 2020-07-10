Dr. Anthony Fauci is still talking. But is the president listening?

WASHINGTON — It was always going to be a tense relationship, the one between a Queens real estate developer to the manor born and the Brooklyn pharmacist’s son steeped in Catholicism. One golfs, the other runs. One is a self-proclaimed billionaire genius and television personality, the other a lifelong scientist and civil servant.

Improbably, Donald Trump (the golfer) and Dr. Anthony Fauci (the jogger) have managed to get along for months, brought together to fight the coronavirus. Maybe they were never going to spend weekends together at Mar-a-Lago, but when Trump invited “Tony” to speak at the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings throughout April and May, there was a sense that Fauci spoke for the administration and, what’s more, that when he spoke, the administration listened.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, right, with President Trump. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) More

That is no longer the case, with the rift between the two men now at Grand Canyon proportions, neither able to hide his disdain for the other. The latest salvo came on Thursday night, with Trump telling Sean Hannity of Fox News that Fauci had “made a lot of mistakes” in the coronavirus response.

Fauci, meanwhile, gave an interview to Financial Times in which he made no bones about where the nation stood, describing the spread of new infections as “exponential.” He also revealed that he had not briefed the president directly since June 2. Last month, Fauci told Yahoo News that he had been communicating with Trump through Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the Coronavirus Task Force.

Supporters have been calling on Trump to “fire” Fauci for months; Trump once retweeted a message with the #FireFauci hashtag, though no action against the 79-year-old immunologist followed. Many of the people who have made such calls have also endorsed outlandish theories that Fauci is a “deep state” operative secretly working in concert with former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. A rumor recently surfaced that he is married to the sister of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested last week on charges related sex trafficking for the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Fauci is neither a Biden operative nor a Maxwell in-law, but Trump is known to entertain and stoke conspiracy theories. And while he cannot fire Fauci from his post as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the National Institutes of Health, he can remove him from the Coronavirus Task Force. But he doesn’t even need to do that. By simply calling Fauci’s expertise into question, and by limiting what kind of media appearances he can participate in, Trump can effectively sideline the nation’s most trusted public health official.

Why would he want to do that? Because a president with a desire to rack up easy and prolific political victories has clearly lost interest in the long slog of a battle against the disease, which has killed more than 135,000 Americans. Because with the election looming only three months away, and a vaccine probably not ready until early 2021, Trump is eager to jumpstart the American economy. If he cannot minimize the virus itself, he can at least diminish doomsayers like Fauci.