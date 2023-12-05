Dr. Roxy: The Dispatch's coverage of the rise and fall of the TikTok doc
Katharine Roxanne Grawe went from plastic surgeon to infamous social media icon after gaining notoriety for broadcasting surgeries on social media.
Grawe was known by her thousands of social media followers as Dr. Roxy. The State Medical Board of Ohio permanently revoked the doctor's license to practice medicine in July.
Check out The Dispatch's coverage of Grawe's rise and fall.
Previous coverage
'Dr. Roxy' loses medical license after accusations of live streaming surgeries on TikTok
Medical board to decide fate of license for Dr. Roxy who livestreamed operations on TikTok
PHOTOS: Medical board revokes medical license of TikTok famous 'Dr. Roxy'
Powell plastic surgeon who livestreamed operations has license suspended
Jury awards $358,000 to woman for botched breast-reconstruction surgery
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Dr. Roxy: Dispatch coverage of the rise and fall of the TikTok doc