Dr. Roxy: The Dispatch's coverage of the rise and fall of the TikTok doc

Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," at the Medical Board hearing to revoke her medical license. The board permanently revoked her license.

Katharine Roxanne Grawe went from plastic surgeon to infamous social media icon after gaining notoriety for broadcasting surgeries on social media.

Grawe was known by her thousands of social media followers as Dr. Roxy. The State Medical Board of Ohio permanently revoked the doctor's license to practice medicine in July.

