Driver charged with vehicular manslaughter in Conesus crash that killed Dansville man

A Dansville woman faces a vehicular manslaughter charge for a crash last month that killed a 51-year-old passenger in her car.

Shiella M. Schledorn, 60, was booked Jan. 12 at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree vehicular manslaughter in connection to the Dec. 3 crash in Conesus that killed Robert E. Alford of Dansville.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred just after 7 p.m. on Stagecoach Road. Schledorn was driving northbound when the vehicle went off the east shoulder of the road and struck a culvert, investigators said.

Alford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schledorn was injured and was temporarily trapped in the vehicle. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

Schledorn was also charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, driving without a license and other vehicle and traffic violations.

More: Allegany County teen charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal Wellsville crash

She appeared in court and was ordered held on $20,000 cash or $50,000 bond. The date of her next court appearance was not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office’s Patrol and Criminal Investigations divisions, Forensic Identification Unit and Communications Bureau investigated the crash, officials said.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Dansville woman charged with vehicular manslaughter in December crash