Driver in custody after deadly weekend crash on Veterans Highway in Bristol Township

Bristol Township police have arrested a suspect who allegedly fled the scene of a double fatal accident, then stole a dump truck, which was then involved in a second accident Saturday.

As of Monday, police have not identified the man taken into custody following the accident Saturday afternoon that closed part of Veterans Highway near Interstate 95 for hours. It was not immediately clear if he would be charged with any crimes.

Police also have not identified the two passengers who died, and the Bucks County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond Monday to an email asking about the autopsies.

Bristol Township police arrested a man Saturday after he attempted to flee a fatal accident on Ford Road at Veterans Highway

According to police, a man driving a Ford Explorer was traveling east on Ford Road around 1:30 p.m. when it struck a Nissan Sentra that was turning left from westbound Ford Road onto southbound Veterans Highway.

Two passengers in the Nissan were dead when police and medics arrived. The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries, according to a police press release.

The driver in the Explorer was the sole occupant. He allegedly ran from the accident, and stole a dump truck which was then involved in a crash on Veterans Highway, near the intersection with Old Rodgers Road in Bristol, the release said.

The suspect apparently overturned the dump truck while attempting to negotiate a turn, police said. He was able to escape the truck and ran again, but police apprehended him near the scene of the second accident.

Bristol Township police are asking anyone with information about the accidents to contact lead investigator Officer John Nowicke Badge number #188 at 267-812-3111 or via email at jnowicke188@bristolpd.org.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bristol Township police seek witnesses in Veterans Highway double fatal