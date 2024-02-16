Dude Dad, Fort Collins police answer: How much do you have to scrape off your windshield?

The last thing anyone wants to do on a cold morning is stand freezing outside their car scraping off the stubborn layer of ice from their windshield.

But do you really have to scrape your entire windshield?

Social media celebrity and comedian Taylor Calmus — the Fort Collins resident behind the popular "Dude Dad" social media videos — teamed up with Fort Collins Police Services recently to answer exactly that.

Calmus and Officer Dexter Rowe teamed up for a "Dude Dad" video earlier this month where Rowe explained that you always need to scrape your entire windshield — not just a "peep hole in the center" as Calmus suggests in the video — to make sure you have the best visibility.

And, like "Dude Dad," you'll likely be scraping your own windshield without the help of Officer Rowe.

How much do you legally have to scrape off your windshield in Colorado?

Colorado law requires drivers clear their entire windshield of ice and snow.

Here's what Colorado state statute says: "No vehicle shall be operated upon any highway unless the driver’s vision through any required glass equipment is normal and unobstructed."

"A good rule of thumb regarding the windshield would be the area that the windshield wipers cover," Fort Collins Police Services spokesperson Brandon Barnes said.

Those violating this law could face a $50 fine in Fort Collins Municipal Court, but no points would go against their license.

Do you have to clear all the snow or ice off your car's side and rear windows?

Colorado law states that drivers must have an unobstructed view for at least 200 feet behind their vehicle. That can be accomplished with side mirrors and scraped driver and passenger windows or with the rearview mirror and cleared back window.

The key is to ensure you have an unobstructed view wherever you need to look while you're driving.

There is no law requiring you to clear the snow off the top of your car, Barnes said, but clearing snow off your roof "helps prevent it from possibly obstructing other drivers views behind that person."

"We certainly want all roadway users to be as safe as possible," Barnes said.

No ice scraper? No problem. Here are some alternatives

In Dude Dad's video, Calmus tries vacuuming the ice on his windshield, which doesn't appear to work very well. Instead, try these alternatives for clearing your windshield if you find yourself without an ice scraper:

No ice and just snow? Use a broom to quickly and gently brush the snow away.

Warm up your car to melt the ice away, but don't leave your car running unattended or you'll be violating the city's "puffing" law and making your car an easy target for thieves. Using your wiper fluid as the car is warming up can help clear the ice a little faster.

Use a credit card — or another card in your wallet — to scrape your windshield. Just be careful not to damage the chip or magnetic strip.

Pour lukewarm — NOT hot — water slowly over your windshield with the wipers running, which can help turn the ice to slush and wipe away as long as the outside temperature is above 25 degrees. Be careful: Hot water will crack your windshield and cold water might just add more ice to your windshield.

Place a towel or blanket on your windshield and secure it with the wipers. That will stop the wipers from freezing and prevent your windshield from icing.

USA Today's Reviewed also has recommendations for different kinds of snow-removal equipment, including an ice scraper.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: How much do you have to scrape off your windshield in Colorado?