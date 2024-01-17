'Now I'm known as a liar': E. Jean Carroll argues that Donald Trump must pay dearly

NEW YORK — A federal judge threatened to bounce former President Donald Trump from the courtroom Wednesday after he ignored warnings to keep silent during testimony by writer E. Jean Carroll during a civil defamation trial.

"Mr. Trump, I hope I don't have to consider excluding you from the trial,” Judge Lewis Kaplan told the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner after Carroll's lawyers complained that the jury could hear him disparaging the former advice columnist's testimony. “I understand you're probably eager for me to do that.”

“I would love it,” Trump growled back from the defense table.

“You just can't control yourself in this circumstance, apparently,” Judge Kaplan replied.

“You can't either,” said Trump.

Carroll, 80, claims Trump, 77, raped her in a department store dressing room almost 30 years ago. The trial in lower Manhattan will determine what, if any, damages Trump might owe Carroll after he publicly denied her allegations in 2019 when he was president. In May, a federal jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll and for defaming her.

Carroll on Wednesday told the jury that Trump's attacks in June 2019, after she went public with her allegations, led to an avalanche of abuse and threats. She said she physically ducked after reading the first emailed threat. "I thought I was gonna get shot," Carroll said.

Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan (no relation to the judge) led her through some of the threats she had received. One said the "penalty for lying about rape should be execution by hanging or firing squad," while another said "stick a gun in your mouth and pull the trigger and send yourself to HELL."

"I spent 50 years building a reputation," Carroll said. "Now I'm known as a liar and wack job."

The focus of the trial is on deciding the price for Trump's statements, which Carroll's legal team says unleashed his millions of followers to attack her.

Carroll's team began by offering testimony and evidence to support their case that Trump ruined her reputation and caused her to live in fear through his denials of sexually assaulting her. Even as Trump made a courtroom appearance during jury selection, he continued to attack Carroll on his Truth Social platform Tuesday as a woman with a "fake story" who is "seeking fame, fortune, and publicity."

The ongoing attacks could come back to haunt him. Carroll attorney Shawn Crowley raised them during opening statements Tuesday, saying there were 22 just that day as of her team's last count and jurors should think about how much money it will take to make the "self-proclaimed billionaire" stop.

"It's time to show him no one is above the law," Crowley said.

Trump's team, for their part, characterized Carroll as an attention-seeker who herself is to blame for anything bad that has befallen her.

"She wants President Trump to pay for the risks she took," Trump lawyer Alina Habba told the jurors Tuesday. "Her career has prospered and she has been thrust back into the limelight like she always wanted."

What's the case about?

The case ties back to two lengthy denials Trump made while president in 2019 after Carroll came forward publicly with allegations that he raped her in a department store dressing room. Trump called her allegations "a disgrace" and said "people should pay dearly for such false accusations.”

Crowley mirrored Trump's own language from 2019 when she spoke to the jury on Tuesday, saying it is now his turn to "pay dearly for what he's done."

Carroll's team showed the jurors attacks they said Carroll received after Trump's denials, including messages telling Carroll "I will rape u" and "I hope someone really does attack, rape and murder you."

A jury in a civil trial found Trump liable this past May for sexually abusing Carroll at the department store, though it didn't find him liable for rape. He was ordered to pay a combined $5 million for the abuse and for a defamatory statement in 2022, when he called Carroll a "con job."

Judge Lewis Kaplan has ruled Trump isn't allowed to argue to the current jurors that he didn't assault Carroll in light of that May verdict. Instead, the trial is restricted to determining what if any damages he must pay for harm caused by the 2019 statements and to deter Trump from ongoing defamatory attacks against Carroll.

Trump has stated he plans to attend the trial and "explain I don't know who the hell she is." Kaplan denied Trump's request for a delay to the trial in light of funeral arrangements for Melania Trump's mother, but did say Trump could have until Monday to testify even if other aspects of the trial conclude this week.

After sitting in the courtroom during jury selection, Trump traveled to New Hampshire for a campaign rally Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: E. Jean Carroll's evidence begins in Trump defamation damages trial