E. Jean Carroll seeks to prevent another Trump 'circus' in defamation damages trial

E. Jean Carroll wants a New York federal court to consider measures that will prevent former President Donald Trump from turning their upcoming trial "into a circus" after his explosive closing remarks in a fraud case on Thursday.

Lawyers for Carroll pointed to Trump's remarks in a Friday court filing. Judge Arthur Engoron had initially said Trump wouldn't be allowed to speak at the closing arguments unless he agreed to stick to the facts and the law of the case.

However, when a Trump lawyer asked at the actual proceedings, Engoron entertained the possibility, while still trying to impose the same conditions. Without agreeing, the former president began a tirade, accusing New York Attorney General Letitia James of being an election-interfering Trump hater, and accusing the judge of having his "own agenda."

E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court on May 8, 2023 in New York City.

"It takes little imagination to think that Mr. Trump is gearing up for a similar performance here—only this time, in front of a jury," Carroll's team said in the Friday letter to the court.

Carroll and Trump are set for trial Tuesday to determine the damages Trump could face for defaming Carroll in 2019 when he denied sexually abusing her. Judge Lewis Kaplan already ruled Trump may not testify that he didn't sexually abuse her after a jury determined in a separate civil proceeding in May that he was liable for sexually abusing her and for defaming her through a separate statement.

Carroll wants Kaplan to consider a series of preventative measures, including requiring Trump to state under oath, outside of the jury's presence, that he will abide by the court's limits.

A spokesperson for Trump didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

