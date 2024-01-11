Live updates: Latest on closing arguments in Donald Trump's $370 million civil fraud trial

NEW YORK — After his plans to personally give a closing argument didn't square with the judge, lawyers for former President Donald Trump will likely have to make do on their own Thursday as they and the New York Attorney General's Office sum up a months-long civil fraud trial with $370 million on the line.

New York Attorney General Letitia James wants Trump on the hook for nearly all of that $370 million, although his two adult sons, two former business executives, and several entities also face potential liability. If James gets everything she's asked for, Trump will also be hit with a lifetime ban on running a New York business or participating in the New York real estate industry.

Already, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in September that the former president fraudulently inflated his financial statements and will lose his New York business certificates — a decision Trump called the "corporate death penalty." An appeals court has put the business certificates order on hold.

The months-long trial has focused on whether Trump and his co-defendants engaged in other fraudulent acts that weren't addressed in Engoron's September ruling, including insurance fraud, and how much they could be ordered to pay at the end of the case.

Trump and three of his children — Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka — all testified under state subpoenas, and Don Jr. also testified for the defense. Trump's former lawyer and current adversary Michael Cohen also took the stand, testifying that Trump tasked him with boosting assets "based upon a number that he arbitrarily elected." Experts testified for both sides about asset values.

Trump's delay request denied

A lawyer for Trump emailed Engoron Tuesday stating that Trump's mother-in-law passed away and Trump was requesting a delay in the closing arguments until Jan. 24.

"I am sorry to hear the sad news," Engoron responded, while also rejecting the delay request. Every appearance by Trump requires court staff to rearrange their schedules, and a jury trial had even been removed from the courtroom on the day of the planned closing arguments, he explained.

"Despite the fact that his Mother-in-Law, who he was very close to, passed away late last night, President Trump will be speaking tomorrow," Trump's lawyer told the judge Wednesday morning.

The judge reiterated his conditions for Trump speaking at the closing arguments and said the lawyer would have to confirm Trump's agreement "NOW." More than an hour later, the lawyer had still failed to do so, Engoron wrote in an email.

Judge presiding over Trump civil fraud trial gets bomb threat

Authorities responded Thursday to a bomb threat at the home of New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, but the incident isn’t expected to delay closing arguments in the case.

“There was a threat. I can confirm a bomb threat,” said Al Baker, a court spokesperson. “As of now we are going forward as scheduled and the court proceedings and closing arguments are going ahead as planned.”

