Judge in Trump fraud case receives bomb threat at home, authorities say

NEW YORK − Nassau County authorities responded Thursday to a bomb threat at the home of state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, but the incident isn’t expected to delay closing arguments in the case.

“There was a threat. I can confirm a bomb threat,” said Al Baker, a court spokesperson. “As of now we are going forward as scheduled and the court proceedings and closing arguments are going ahead as planned.”

At 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, hours before the trial’s final day was set to begin, Nassau County police said they responded to a “swatting incident” at Engoron’s Great Neck home. Nothing amiss was found at the location, officials said.

At the courthouse, security moved slower than usual for people waiting to enter. A man with a sweatshirt marked "bomb squad" and a dog was seen at the courthouse.

"We've had layers of security around the courthouse and that is continuing," Baker said. "We've added extra security to ensure the safety of court proceedings."

The threat came after Engoron blocked Trump from delivering his own closing arguments in the case. Trump didn’t reply to Engoron’s proposed restrictions on his comments such as not delivering a political speech, so the judge prohibited him from delivering closing remarks.

Judge Arthur Engoron, sit on the bench inside New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. Authorities on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, have responded to a bomb threat at the home of Engoron, who is overseeing Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial. They found no bomb and and the trial's closing arguments are to proceed normally.

Trump has addressed reporters outside the courtroom when he attended the trial from October through December. But Engoron also placed a gag order on Trump against commenting on the judge’s staff and fined the former president a combined $15,000 for comments and social media posts.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million and an end to Trump and his namesake company doing business in the state for exaggerating his wealth and the value of properties in his real estate empire.

Trump contends he did nothing wrong and that there were no victims in the case because lenders were repaid with interest.

Former President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. Trump is returning to court Thursday for closing arguments in his New York civil fraud trial. The former president had been planning to deliver his own summation, but a judge nixed that.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No delay expected in Donald Trump fraud case after bomb threat to judge