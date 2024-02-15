When is Easter 2024? And is it early this year? What to know about the holiday's Christian roots

Mardi Gras has come and gone, now it is firmly Lent for those in the Christian faith and soon it will be Easter.

For millions of Christians, the holiday celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which occurs after a 40-day period known as Lent. Easter is often celebrated with church services and prayer. For many others, the Sunday is associated with brightly colored eggs and bunny rabbits.

Each year, Easter falls on a different day. This year it is coming a little early.

Here's a look at when Easter is this year, how it came to be and why we celebrate it in two different ways.

When is Easter 2024?

In 2024, Easter falls on Sunday, March 31.

For Eastern Orthodox Christians, Easter is Sunday, May 5.

When does Spring start? : It may feel like it but first day of spring is still weeks away

Why is Easter so early in 2024?

Easter's date changes depending on the year. The holiday is one of several "moveable feasts" in the liturgical year, the History Channel reports. Others include Ash Wednesday and Palm Sunday.

This year Ash Wednesday falls on Feb. 14 and is 46 days before Easter. Ash Wednesday typically falls between mid-February to the beginning of March each year depending on when Easter Sunday is.

Are Tennessee schools closed for Good Friday? When is Spring Break?

Some schools in Tennessee will be closed for Good Friday on March 29. Check with your local school district calendar to see if it is open.

Spring break date Nashville, Middle TN: When is spring break in Nashville and Middle Tennessee? See the dates

Knox Country spring break dates: When is spring break for Knox County Schools? These are the dates to keep in mind.

Easter holiday and Christian Holy Week

The holiday is the last day of the Christian Holy Week, consisting of several days that lead up to Easter Sunday.

Palm Sunday: commemorating when Jesus entered Jerusalem

Holy Thursday: commemorating the Last Supper and washing of feet

Good Friday: commemorating Jesus' crucifixion and death

Easter Sunday: commemorating the resurrection of Jesus

Why do we celebrate Easter?

Easter is celebrated two ways, one is with mass services and prayer; the other comes with brightly colored eggs, candy and the Easter Bunny. For many, the day is a combination of the two. But some of the traditions used to celebrate Easter have Christian roots.

In Christianity, the day is a remembrance of the sacrifices of Jesus Christ. Even the eggs that people dye for Easter symbolize new life and rebirth, according to Britannica. The eggs also signify the empty tomb of Jesus. In Orthodox Christian tradition, eggs are painted red to symbolize the blood that Jesus shed on the cross.

Even non-Christians see the egg as a symbol of the regeneration that comes with springtime.

As for the Easter Bunny, that is a bit more vague on where the tradition comes from. However, since ancient times, the hare has been said to represent rebirth, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

USA Today contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When is Easter 2024? Why is it so early and why we celebrate it