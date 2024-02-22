Some Edison residents are getting $9 million in new water meters. Are you?

EDISON – An $8.85 million bond ordinance to replace water meters in the section of the township served by the Edison Water Utility has been approved by the Township Council.

The project calls for the disposal of existing meters and installation of 12,130 new meters for both residential and commercial properties along with the installation of an advanced metering infrastructure network system.

The Edison Water Utility serves customers in the southern section of the township. A water utility map shows most of the township is served by Middlesex Water Company, while a section in the north is served by New Jersey American Water.

Councilman John Poyner said the new smart meters will provide for streamlined operations, and remote access eliminates the need for multiple visits which will reduce overall costs and reporting errors. He said the smart meters also allow remote monitoring and control of water flow, pressure, quality and distribution in the network as well as proactive maintenance, quick response to emergencies and optimal operation of the water infrastructure.

Savings in water consumption is expected to range between 3% and 7%, officials said.

Poyner said the data gathered will help implement strategies for peak and off-peak water usage and improve bill accuracy by automatically recording water consumption.

He said the new meters should help reduce billing errors, ensuring residents are billed accurately based on their actual water usage which will lead to fewer disputes and better customer service. In addition, information patterns and trends from real-time data can be used to identify deviations which could indicate leaks, abnormal usage and promote water conservation efforts.

The work also will include identifying lead pipes in the township, which will be addressed at a later time.

"I think this is a vital infrastructure improvement for the water department. It will help provide better services for those that are under the Edison Water Utility," Poyner said.

Council President Nishith Patel said the project is a good investment for Edison, adding the township will get more accurate readings, more accurate water usage data, increased revenue and reduce operating costs.

"In the end we do own the water utility, and it's an infrastructure we do have to maintain," he said.

Resident Elizabeth Conway said unlike road improvements where everyone in the township benefits, she will not benefit from the water meter replacement project, and when her water system needs to the fixed, residents served by the Edison Water Utility will not pay because she has Middlesex Water.

"I'm for any kind of improvement in the town, but it's the whole town taking care of one-tenth of the town, but down the road make sure everyone benefits from it," she said.

Councilman Joseph Coyle said the project is a great investment, especially with the help of the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank, which is an independent state financing authority providing and administering low interest rate loans to municipalities to help finance water quality infrastructure projects.

"Across 10 years it's less than $6 per connection," he said, adding the township will also save on water loss.

