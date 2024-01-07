From the editor: Impactful journalism is at the core of what we do

Sherry Jones is editor of the StarNews and the NC East Group executive editor for the USA Today Network.

Telling stories about people in our local communities and digging into issues that are important to local readers is at the core of what we do at the StarNews.

Here's a look at some of the impactful local stories and topics we covered in 2023.

Hurricanes – Thankfully, we didn’t see a direct hit in 2023, but we did feel the impacts of Idalia, Lee and Tammy. Providing coverage of hurricanes and other severe weather threats is a public service and essential to our mission as a news organization.

Changes at Wilmington International Airport -- From plans for more parking to new flights, these were some of the most popular stories we published in 2023. It’s clear readers want this information because it impacts their lives.

Police officer under investigation – The StarNews was the first to report when a Wilmington police officer had been suspended and was under investigation. We kept digging and asking questions until we finally learned that she was actually the victim of a money mule scheme. This is a good example of the work we do to hold public officials accountable.

Impact of the writers and actors strikes – Reporter John Staton looked at the local economic impact of the film industry shutdown. The strikes caused a financial hardship for some workers, and some productions halted filming.

Climate change and environmental issues – For several years now, reporter Gareth McGrath has provided in-depth coverage of how climate change is impacting coastal North Carolina. From beach nourishment to threatened wildlife, these stories have been well-researched and reported. One of the most read stories on this topic this year was about how armadillos are moving into North Carolina because of warming temps here.

Readers tell us they enjoy seeing how our work has made a difference in our communities. And these are just a few examples. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the StarNews staff for their dedication and commitment to providing content that impacts the communities we serve in a meaningful way.

Sherry Jones is the StarNews executive editor. You can reach her by email at sjones1@gannett.com.

