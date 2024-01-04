From the editor: Looking back at Enquirer stories that made an impact in 2023

The beginning of a new year makes me feel nostalgic. It marks the anniversary of my return to Cincinnati from Washington D.C. to start what I consider a dream job – serving as editor of my hometown paper. Yes, I still embrace the term “the paper,” even though the vast majority of The Enquirer's audience engages with us on a smart phone. Not every news provider can claim that moniker, which represents more than 180 years of serving Greater Cincinnati and has always stood for much more than ink on newsprint.

Working as an editor at USA TODAY was a thrill, but I missed the intimacy of local news and the impact it can have when done right. “The paper” can and should be a force for good in the community.

So it is with great pride we present our annual Community Impact Report, a roundup of the journalism that made a difference last year, in both big and small ways.

Leading the report was our investigation into the violence and neglect plaguing Ohio’s youth prisons and detention facilities. Working with our sister newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, and other publications in the USA TODAY Network Ohio, our investigation revealed systemic failures that have resulted in injuries to inmates and prison staff; neglect and chaos caused by staff shortages; and in rare instances, deaths that occurred while children were in custody.

[ SPECIAL REPORT: Chaos, violence and neglect plague youth prisons and detention centers ]

The impact was immediate – at least from the governor’s office. One day after the report was published, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the formation of a task force assigned to overhaul the system.

“You’ve highlighted some very horribly tragic stories that I think anybody can relate to,” DeWine said of our investigation. “It’s now time for a reset, or a re-look, at (the Department of Youth Services) and the whole system.”

As we reported this week, members of that task force, led by former DYS director Tom Stickrath, have been on a listening tour. Recommendations to improve conditions and outcomes aren’t expected until the spring. In the meantime, our reporting will continue. You have my word on that.

The Chattanooga Choo Choo

Another way I gauge impact is by counting the emails and phone calls I get in response to our reporting. (Did I mention there is in an inherent intimacy with local news?) By that measure, our coverage of the ballot measure seeking citizen approval to sell the Cincinnati Southern Railway was far and away the most impactful work we did. Some proponents of the plan went has far as to say we nearly sabotaged the sale. I’d like to address that head on because I think it’s off the mark.

Paul Muething, president of the Cincinnati Southern Railway Board, hands Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval documents during a town hall hosted by The Enquirer before residents voted in November to sell the railway to Norfolk Southern. Community engagement events are a key part of The Enquirer's commitment to holding elected leaders accountable to the public they serve.

Did we give voice to the opposition who pushed for the city to continue leasing the railway to Norfolk Southern? Of course we did. That’s our job. Democracy is messy. The group behind the sale, the city-appointed board that oversees the railway, was forced to meet their critics head on and show their work behind projections that investing the sale proceeds would bring more money for infrastructure maintenance. If they were hoping for a pass from The Enquirer – which, for the record, endorsed the sale – they were rightfully disappointed.

The measure passed. And while I reject the idea we nearly sabotaged the plan, I will admit to playing an important role in ensuring city residents knew the potential risks and rewards tied to their vote. Local journalism plays a vital role in maintaining an informed electorate – which is essential to the health of our democracy.

If you are one of our subscribers, either digitally or to “the paper,” thank you. Your investment in local news contributes to the impact of our efforts.

If you haven’t subscribed yet, I invite you to give us a try. We’re starting the year off with some special offers that provide unlimited access to our exclusive reporting. Just go to Cincinnati.com and click on the "Subscribe" link in the upper right corner.

As always, I value your feedback and suggestions. Let us know what stories we should tackle this year to continue making a difference.

Community support

The Enquirer proudly supports nonprofit organizations and other community programs through in-kind advertising, partnerships and employee volunteerism. Here are some of the organizations we support:

American Cancer Society

ArtsWave Cincinnati

Cincinnati NAACP

Cincinnati Parks Foundation

Cincinnati Reds Community Fund

Cincinnati Rotary Jefferson Awards

Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Great Living Cincinnatians

Dan Beard Council BSA

Neediest Kids of All

Thanksgiving Day Race

United Way of Greater Cincinnati Wish List

