The Enquirer's impact felt throughout Greater Cincinnati in 2023

The job of journalists is to keep watch, to investigate and to report. That keeps readers informed and holds people and organizations accountable. And sometimes change comes about as a result of a news story or investigation.

That’s why they call it the power of the press.

The impact from a story may be big, like changes in a law or procedure. Or it may be small, such as helping to build support for a cause or provide much-needed recognition.

Throughout 2023, The Enquirer had an impact on Greater Cincinnati in big and small ways. In the cases of the following examples, change came about in response to one of our stories or a series of stories.

Here are some examples of Enquirer stories that made a difference in the past year.

Ohio youth lockup investigation spurs action from Gov. Mike DeWine

The Enquirer and USA TODAY’s network of Ohio newspapers published a report in November on an eight-month investigation of Ohio’s juvenile prisons and detention centers. The 12-page special section appeared in newspapers across the state and online.

State Bureau reporter Laura Bischoff and more than a dozen journalists from The Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch, Akron Beacon Journal and Canton Repository scoured public records, interviewed more than 100 children, parents and employees, and documented what happens to kids behind bars.

What they found is that Ohio’s juvenile detention system is not working.

The investigation uncovered that troubled youth who were sent to jail for what might be their last chance at turning their lives around before they become adults instead found a more dangerous situation inside.

Roxanne Gillenwater hugs her one-year-old granddaughter, Brielle, whom she cares for, at the gravesite of her daughter, Alana Richardson, 17, who died in January 2023 while in custody at the Central Ohio Youth Center in Marysville.

The day after the report was published, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called for a special working group of experts to examine the problems identified in the report.

DeWine praised the reporting, saying, “You’ve highlighted some very horribly tragic stories that I think anybody can relate to. It’s now time for a reset, or a re-look, at DYS [Department of Youth Services] and the whole system.”

But Democratic lawmakers went further, demanding an investigation of the department as well. The Ohio Correctional Institution Inspection Committee has called for hearings to question the department's director.

House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, said: “This report shows the Ohio Department of Youth Services has failed the hundreds of kids it’s meant to rehabilitate and protect, failed their families and failed the hard-working men and women who work at these facilities.”

Video helps get police gun range moved at last

Residents of Lincoln Heights had been complaining for decades about the noise coming from a nearby police gun range disturbing the neighborhood. Reporter Scott Wartman wrote about the complaints and a call for cease fire in 2020, and The Enquirer produced a video showing what it sounds like to have gunfire ring out so near to people’s residences.

Plans to possibly relocate the Cincinnati Police gun range were slow to develop as city and county officials worked out a new location and who would pay the cost.

Finally, in January, the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County announced plans for a new police training center and gun range for both the Cincinnati Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, to be located in Colerain Township.

This rendering shows the sniper range in the proposed combined gun ranges for the Cincinnati Police and Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. The location for this training facility is on a rural stretch of East Miami River Road in the far western part of Colerain Township.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus and Hamilton County administrator Jeff Aluotto both credited The Enquirer’s coverage with helping to make the change happen. During a commission meeting they aired the Enquirer video of gunfire echoing throughout the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

“That video is pretty powerful,” Driehaus said.

Enquirer uncovered details of railroad sale agreement

Cincinnati voters in November approved the city’s sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway, what had been the only railroad owned by a municipality, to the Norfolk Southern Corp. for $1.6 billion.

Throughout the process and campaign to approve the sale, reporter Sharon Coolidge kept an eye on proceedings and reported on secret meetings of the five-member oversight board, e-mail exchanges and documents.

Voters decided to sell the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern for $1.6 billion.

Using public records documents obtained by The Enquirer – including some that the city had previously redacted – Coolidge revealed that a transaction fee agreement between the railway board and Norfolk Southern would cause taxpayers to lose $500,000 – and might be a violation of a city charter amendment.

The railway board then voted to change the deal with the railroad buyer to comply with the charter.

The transaction fee issue – first reported by The Enquirer – was included in a lawsuit filed by Tom Brinkman, a former state lawmaker acting as a citizen, against the railway board.

The board agreed to pay $100,500 to settle the lawsuit.

Air Force veteran and Holocaust survivor honored after profile

Sometimes the effect of a news story is more personal.

Lisa MacVittie (right) and her granddaughter Jenny Lowrance (left) attend an event with the American Legion.

After reading Victoria Moorwood’s profile on Lisa MacVittie, a then-90-year-old Holocaust refugee and Air Force veteran, members of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ohio Society, Sons of the American Revolution contacted The Enquirer to reach out to MacVittie.

The LAOHSSAR presented MacVittie with the Quilt of Valor, a handmade quilt bestowed upon a veteran. She and her granddaughter, also an Air Force veteran, were honored at the society’s annual meeting in May.

Public turns out for meeting on fate of historic Butler County farmhouse

When Erin Glynn reported on Butler County MetroParks’ plan to demolish a vacant 1871 farmhouse in the Antenen Nature Preserve that had historic ties to a prominent Butler County family, she also spoke with Susan Antenen, who was working to save the house.

A 1871 farmhouse in Four Mile Creek Park was set to be demolished.

It was Antenen’s family who had donated the property to MetroParks to be used as a nature preserve. Her mother, Anne Antenen, had been Hamilton’s first female mayor. They had restored the farmhouse in the 1980s and lived there before donating the land and the house, which was built by a member of the Hueston family.

After the story ran, there was a big public turnout at the next parks board meeting, with several people addressing the board about the plans for the historic house, many with suggestions for how to preserve it. MetroParks is now accepting bids for the house, which would have to be moved to a new site.

"It's not fancy, but with love it could be a wonderful house for somebody in the New Miami or Seven Mile area," Antenen said.

Future of Downtown Cincinnati project included reader input

The Enquirer embarked on a year-long series called “The Future of Downtown Cincinnati,” headed by real estate reporters Sydney Franklin and Randy Tucker, that examined the city center’s past and present – plus future developments – to get a clearer picture of what is to come.

Over the past several months, The Enquirer analyzed data, looked at day-to-day downtown living, asked who has returned to work and who has moved in since the pandemic.

Ricardo Grant, founder of Paloozanoire, Club LoVe, Gallery At Gumbo and Cinema OTR, speaks during the The Enquirer's Future of Downtown panel at the Contemporary Arts Center in December.

The project has also been about hearing what others have to say. The Enquirer answered reader questions (“Is Downtown safe?”), conducted polls to see why people visit Downtown and why they stay away, and co-sponsored a public forum to discuss the top issues facing Downtown Cincinnati.

With the public’s input, the project had a wider view of the future of Downtown.

Vaping stories shed light on regional problem

The Enquirer spent six months investigating vaping among children and teens in the region. Reporters found vaping is pervasive in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky schools – the biggest disciplinary problem schools face today, according to one principal. Medical experts offered advice for parents. Physicians and school officials told The Enquirer they were sharing the stories with the families they serve.

Enforcement of laws barring vape sales to youth under age 21 is inconsistent, and half of all local tobacco retailers cited in the past few years for selling to minors are located within 1 mile of a middle or high school, an Enquirer analysis found.

Ohio lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Statehouse remain divided on the issue. In December, the House voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of legislation preventing cities from passing flavored tobacco bans. The day before, a House committee passed a bill to increase penalties for tobacco retailers who sell to minors.

Wish List connects those in need with people who can help

The 2023 Wish List campaign marked the 37th year The Enquirer partnered with United Way of Greater Cincinnati on the holiday fundraiser that supports local families and individuals in need. People responded generously after reading eight Wish List stories, which including Anita Thompson, who is raising two grandchildren formerly in foster care; Chris Sechrest, a developmentally disabled grocery worker in need of a smart watch; and Marvilise, a 14-year-old living in a group home. After wishes are granted, remaining funds assist other needy people throughout the year. As of Jan. 3, contributions stood at $47,787. The total will rise as United Way continues to process December checks. Donations for the 2023 Wish List will be accepted until Jan. 31 at uwgc.org/wishlist.

Jackie Borchardt and John Johnston contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Enquirer Community Impact Report 2023