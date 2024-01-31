El Paso man arrested after driver shot, neighbors attacked in Northwest shooting spree

An El Paso man is accused of wildly firing a gun and rifle before taking off his clothes during a shooting spree that critically wounded a driver Monday morning in a Northwest neighborhood.

Police arrested Raymundo Guerrero Jr., 44, following fearsome violence that included firing a rifle at several homes and assaulting neighbors in the Enchanted Hills area, police officials said Tuesday.

Raymundo Guerrero Jr. is accused of going on a shooting spree that critically wounded a driver on Enchanted Ridge Drive in Northwest El Paso on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

The shooting occurred at 9:48 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, when police received a call about a man shooting a rifle in the 7800 block of Enchanted Ridge Drive, officials said. The neighborhood is north of Transmountain Road, next to Interstate 10.

An investigation found that the violence began when Guerrero allegedly started shooting a handgun inside his home next to a 42-year-old woman, causing her to flee the house, police said in a news statement.

Driver shot, neighbors assaulted

Police said that Guerrero then went outside and began firing a rifle at several houses. He then fired at a 41-year-old man driving a car in the neighborhood.

TV news images from the scene showed a black car with bullet holes in its windshield and its driver's side window shattered.

The wounded driver was given first aid by a neighbor before being taken by ambulance to a hospital. The man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said.

After shooting at the car, Guerrero then went into another house where he allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. Guerrero then began taking off his clothes and ran outside as police officers began arriving, officials said.

Guerrero was arrested as he was attempting to run back into his house, police said.

Guerrero was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting the driver and firing at the first woman, injury to an elderly person, assault and four counts of deadly conduct for firing at houses.

Guerrero is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown on bonds totaling $585,000. Jail records show no previous arrests for him in El Paso County.

The names of the victims had not been released. Police said that the investigation continues.

