El Paso police seek man suspected of stabbing 2 men in Central area
El Paso police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected in an afternoon stabbing that wounded two men in a Central neighborhood earlier this month.
The unsolved case is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.
The two men were hospitalized and survived after being wounded in a stabbing on Feb. 6 that resulted in a crime scene covering a several blocks near Houston Park and First Baptist Church along Montana Avenue, Yandell Drive and other streets.
Crime Stoppers said that investigators determined that the stabbing occurred at 2:17 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Florence near the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief.
More news: El Paso home prices rise at slower pace in 2023, but area still too costly for some buyers
A possible motive in the assault has not been disclosed and the names of the victims have not been released.
"Detectives found security video believed to have recorded a man involved in the stabbing," Crime Stoppers liaison Sgt. Javier Sambrano said on this week's segment of unsolved crimes.
The man in the video was described by police as a white or Hispanic in his mid-30s to early 40s with a beard and short hair. He wore a gray T-shirt with the Adidas logo on the front, a tan baseball cap, a black jacket and black pants.
Homicides 2023: Homeless man arrested in Miami area in connection with deadly El Paso stabbing
The video shows the unidentified man carrying what appears to be a box or a paper sack on a shoulder as he walks on a sidewalk.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man suspected in the double stabbing may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org. If a tip leads to an arrest, tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Video shows man suspected in Central El Paso double stabbing