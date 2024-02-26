El Paso police seek man suspected of stabbing 2 men in Central area

El Paso police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected in an afternoon stabbing that wounded two men in a Central neighborhood earlier this month.

The unsolved case is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

The two men were hospitalized and survived after being wounded in a stabbing on Feb. 6 that resulted in a crime scene covering a several blocks near Houston Park and First Baptist Church along Montana Avenue, Yandell Drive and other streets.

A pile of what appears to be clothes and blankets is on a sidewalk as El Paso police officers investigate a stabbing that wounded two men on Feb.6 on Yandell Drive and nearby streets in the Central area just north of Downtown.

Crime Stoppers said that investigators determined that the stabbing occurred at 2:17 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Florence near the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief.

A possible motive in the assault has not been disclosed and the names of the victims have not been released.

"Detectives found security video believed to have recorded a man involved in the stabbing," Crime Stoppers liaison Sgt. Javier Sambrano said on this week's segment of unsolved crimes.

A security camera image shows an unidentified man suspected of possibly being involved in a double stabbing in the 900 block of Yandell Drive in Central El Paso on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

The man in the video was described by police as a white or Hispanic in his mid-30s to early 40s with a beard and short hair. He wore a gray T-shirt with the Adidas logo on the front, a tan baseball cap, a black jacket and black pants.

The video shows the unidentified man carrying what appears to be a box or a paper sack on a shoulder as he walks on a sidewalk.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man suspected in the double stabbing may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org. If a tip leads to an arrest, tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

El Paso police officers block a street next to First Baptist Church during the investigation into a stabbing that wounded two men on Tuesday, Feb.6, 2024, in Central El Paso.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Video shows man suspected in Central El Paso double stabbing