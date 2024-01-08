Elite Hezbollah commander killed, fueling fears Israel-Hamas war will grow: Live updates

Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah infrastructure targets in Lebanon on Monday as Israel threatened to expand a brutal war with Hamas that already has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians and left the Gaza Strip in ruins.

The clash came as Hezbollah said one of its top commanders was killed in Lebanon. Wissam Hassan Al-Tawil, who led a unit Israel says has been working to infiltrate its northern border, was killed in a strike on his SUV in southern Lebanon.

The military said its foray into Lebanon followed an anti-tank missile launched from Lebanese territory toward Kiryat Shmona, an Israeli city of 22,000 people near the Lebanon border and about 115 miles north of Tel Aviv. The attacks came a day after Lt. Col. Herzi Halevi, the Israeli military chief of staff, said Israel's current efforts to curtail missile attacks from Lebanon would be successful "or we will get to another war."

Sheikh Ali Damoush, deputy chairman of Hezbollah’s executive council, said there will be no talks on halting the cross-border clashes until Israel stops its “aggression against Gaza," Al Jazeera reported.

“The Israeli predicament is deepening day after day,” Damoush said. “There is no choice but to stop the aggression.”

An undated handout photo released by the Hezbollah military media press office on Telegram on Jan. 8, 2024, shows Hezbollah Military Commander Wissam Hassan Al-Tawil at an undisclosed location.

Conflict hits the 3-month mark: Airstrike kills 2 Palestinian journalists

Developments:

∎ Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel on Monday for talks aimed at keeping Israel from expanding the war.

∎ Israel’s defense minister says his country is "fighting an axis, not a single enemy." Yoav Gallant told The Wall Street Journal he believes Iran is using Hamas and Hezbollah to build military strength around Israel "in order to use it.”

∎ Pope Francis, in his annual State of the World address to the diplomatic community in the Vatican, again condemned Hamas’s "atrocious" attack on Israel and called for a "cease-fire on every front, including Lebanon."

Israel to extend detention of suspected militants

Israel announced pending legislation to allow the government to continue holding about 150 suspected Hamas militants captured Oct. 7 during the assault on Israel, the Times of Israel reported. The detentions are set to expire Feb. 7, but the new bill would allow the suspects to be held another 90 days. More than 1,000 militants crashed across the border, and most fled back to Gaza before Israel could mobilize its defensive forces.

The legislation says indictments are taking longer than usual because of the “unique” nature of the investigative and interrogation process.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel, Hamas war live updates: Elite Hezbollah military leader killed