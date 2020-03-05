Elizabeth Warren ends presidential bid, declines to make an endorsement

Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Thursday the end of her campaign for the presidency after a poor showing on Super Tuesday that included a third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts.

Warren informed campaign staff of her decision to drop out of the race on a conference call Thursday morning.

“I know that when we set out, this was not the call you ever wanted to hear. It is not the call I ever wanted to make,” she said. “But I refuse to let disappointment blind me — or you — to what we’ve accomplished. We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together — what you have done — has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters. And the changes will have ripples for years to come.

“So take some time to be with your friends and family, to get some sleep, maybe to get that haircut you’ve been putting off,” she added. “Do things to take care of yourselves, gather up your energy, because I know you are coming back. I know you — and I know that you aren’t ready to leave this fight.”

Warren did not mention a possible endorsement in her call. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that she has had discussions with both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in recent days.

Elizabeth Warren talks to reporters outside her house in Cambridge, Mass., on Thursday. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Speaking to reporters outside her Cambridge, Mass., home, Warren expressed her gratitude for “every single person who just moved a little in their notion of what a president of the United States should look like.”

“I will not be running for president in 2020,” she said. “But I guarantee I will stay in the fight.”

Asked who her supporters should now support, Warren said: “Let’s take a deep breath and spend a little time on it — we don’t have that this minute.”

Sanders praised Warren and her campaign in a pair of tweets.

Sen. Warren has run an extraordinary campaign of ideas – demanding that the wealthy pay their fair share, ending corruption in Washington, guaranteeing health care for all, addressing climate change, tackling the student debt crisis and vigorously protecting women's rights. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 5, 2020

Biden did, too.

“Senator @EWarren is the fiercest of fighters for middle class families,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Her work in Washington, in Massachusetts, and on the campaign trail has made a real difference in people’s lives. We needed her voice in this race, and we need her continued work in the Senate.”

He also relayed a message to Bailey, Warren’s golden retriever.

“Champ and Major would love to have you over any time,” Biden tweeted.

The two-term Democratic senator officially launched her campaign in February 2019 and rolled out so many legislative proposals that “I have a plan for that” became her go-to slogan. Her campaign leaned heavily on her biography, a story that took her from a working-class family in Oklahoma to the Harvard faculty and eventually the U.S. Senate.

Her launch was overshadowed by a controversy over her assertion of Native American descent, which she clumsily handled by submitting to a DNA test, and for which President Trump mocked her with the nickname “Pocahontas.”

Despite a rocky launch, Warren’s mix of wonkiness and affability resulted in a steady rise in the polls through much of 2019, and by the fall she was a clear frontrunner for the nomination. But she alienated moderates who were worried by her big-spending proposals while struggling to hold on to progressive voters who began to coalesce around Sanders.

Her campaign’s troubles began shortly after she began leading the Democratic field in October. Sanders was forced to leave the campaign for several days after suffering a heart attack but bounced back in the polls after New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed him.