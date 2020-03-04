Warren weighs her options. Endorsing Sanders is probably No. 1.

Super Tuesday was a fantastic day for Joe Biden. It was a disappointing day for Bernie Sanders, although he won a few states, including the largest in the union. And it was a disastrous day for Elizabeth Warren.

After finishing third in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire, fourth in Nevada and fifth in South Carolina, the Massachusetts senator who was briefly the Democratic frontrunner met the 15 percent delegate threshold in just six of the 15 states and territories that voted Tuesday — barely clearing it in five of the six. And even in the state where Warren did best, she still lost to both Biden and Sanders. The fact that it was her home state of Massachusetts added insult to injury.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a primary night rally Tuesday in Detroit. (Patrick Semansky/AP) More

All told, Warren emerged from Super Tuesday — a day when 1,357 delegates were up for grabs — with a gain of just 36 delegates, for a total of around 60, compared with more than 500 for both Sanders and Biden.

So if it wasn’t clear before, it’s abundantly clear now: Warren has no path to winning the Democratic nomination.

The question is, what will she do next?

She hasn’t said. After a rally in Detroit, Warren flew home to Boston late Tuesday. She has no public events scheduled Wednesday. A senior campaign official told The Hill she would meet with staff to consider her options.

“Elizabeth is talking to her team to assess the path forward,” the aide said.

Before Tuesday, Warren’s team was pushing the idea that their boss would barrel through to a contested convention. On Sunday, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau openly predicted that “no candidate will likely have a path to the majority of delegates needed to win an outright claim to the Democratic nomination.”

“Milwaukee is the final play,” he continued, referring to the site of July’s Democratic National Convention. It was there, Lau said, that Warren would “ultimately prevail.”

But Warren’s dismal Super Tuesday showing makes that an untenable strategy. Either Biden or Sanders could theoretically suffer a campaign meltdown in the weeks ahead — but the other would still be standing in Warren’s way. Meanwhile, Warren would have to keep campaigning (and likely losing) while asking her supporters, staffers and volunteers to keep working for a lost cause.

There was some speculation, meanwhile, that even if Warren didn’t win the nomination at a contested convention, she could position herself as a kingmaker of sorts — an influential figure with the power to send her delegates one way or the other in exchange for a Cabinet position or the vice presidency or some other substantial prize. But 60 delegates is far fewer than Warren hoped to have at this point, and unless the primaries end in a virtual dead heat they won’t be enough to make a difference.

So Super Tuesday has shortened Warren’s time frame. Instead of strategizing about Milwaukee, she has to figure out how she can leverage her remaining influence right now.

On Wednesday morning, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg provided one example. Like former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar before him, Bloomberg dropped out and endorsed Biden, arguing (like the others) that “defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it.”