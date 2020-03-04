Super Tuesday turnout suggests Biden is a better bet to beat Trump than Sanders

One question has dominated this year’s crowded, confusing Democratic presidential primary:

Which one of these people has the best chance of defeating President Trump?

Just days ago, it seemed as if Democrats might never settle on an answer. There were six major candidates still in the race. Joe Biden had yet to win a contest. Mike Bloomberg loomed large. Bernie Sanders was the tentative frontrunner.

But Biden’s 28-point victory in South Carolina on Saturday triggered one of the most rapid turnarounds in recent political history, and by the time the dust settled on Super Tuesday, Biden had swept Southern states that had been toss-ups as recently as last weekend (North Carolina, Virginia) and Northern states that had looked like locks for his rivals (Massachusetts, Minnesota).

Biden won Texas, a state where Sanders led in eight of the last nine polls, and looked likely to hold Sanders to a single-digit margin of victory in California, a state where Sanders had hoped to amass an insurmountable delegate lead.

All of a sudden, Biden seemed to have the clearer path to the nomination — and to beating Trump. That’s because the results on Super Tuesday — the closest thing to a national primary in American politics — validated the former vice president’s claim to electability and undermined his rival’s.

Joe Biden addresses a primary election night campaign rally on Super Tuesday, March 3, in Los Angeles, with his wife, Jill, left, and his sister Valerie. (Chris Carlson/AP) More

Of all the 2020 candidates, the two septuagenarians have always offered the starkest contrast on the issue of what it will take to oust Trump. Sanders has long said he will win by adding votes on the left. Biden claims he will win by holding onto voters in the middle.

At his Super Tuesday night rally in Burlington, Vt., Sanders vowed that his candidacy would “create the highest voter turnout in American political history” — particularly among young voters, new voters and voters of color. It’s one of his signature lines, a cornerstone of his “political revolution.”

Yet Sanders has not demonstrated that he can deliver on this promise. In every one of the 15 states and territories that voted Tuesday, Sanders drew a smaller share of the vote than he drew during his primary contest against Hillary Clinton four years earlier. Even in his home state of Vermont, he won only 52 percent of the vote, down from 86 percent in 2016.

In the run-up to Super Tuesday, a New York Times analysis found that the demographic groups Sanders is counting on have not been turning out in historic numbers, either. The Times reported that in the Iowa precincts where Sanders won, turnout increased by only one percentage point from 2016; that turnout increased far more in the New Hampshire townships won by former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, than those where Sanders won; that the share of young voters remained essentially unchanged everywhere; and that the share of first-time voters actually decreased.

Those patterns largely persisted on Super Tuesday. According to the exit polls, the youth turnout was down from 2016 in Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Texas — and in many cases, Sanders won a smaller share of the youth vote than he did last time around.

“If you’re Bernie Sanders, this is your worst-case scenario,” commentator Van Jones said on CNN. “Because you’re now beginning to see the logic of the revolution begin to break down — the idea that you’re going to have young people come out in large numbers.”