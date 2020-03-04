EPA administrator criticizes inspector general's conclusions on Scott Pruitt's alleged abuses

WASHINGTON — Scott Pruitt, the onetime administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, was once a potent symbol of corruption within the Trump administration, as well as of its push to roll back environmental protections. With his penchant for first-class flights and other reported excesses — including, most infamously, an ill-fated search for a used mattress from the Trump International Hotel — Pruitt became an increasing problem for a White House that had promised to hold public officials accountable.

Though he defended Pruitt for a time, Trump eventually tired of the criticism the former Oklahoma attorney general was attracting, including from conservatives like Laura Ingraham, the Fox News primetime anchor, who called for him to be fired. Trump fired Pruitt just a day after Ingraham’s second call to do so.

A subsequent report, issued in the spring of 2019, from the inspector general of the EPA found that “Pruitt and his staff incurred an estimated nearly $124,000 in excessive airfare expenses without sufficient justification to support security concerns requiring the use of first- and business-class travel.”

On Tuesday morning, however, the current EPA administrator, a former coal lobbyist, offered an unexpected defense of Pruitt, faulting his own inspector general for his conclusions.

“There are a number of errors in that report,” Wheeler said in response to a question from Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill, adding that the EPA would not seek to recoup any of the $124,000 the inspector general determined Pruitt and his top staffers had improperly spent on first-class travel and security arrangements.

Wheeler said that one of the flaws of the report by the EPA inspector general was that it ignored that Pruitt’s security detail had to fly with Pruitt. That means that if Pruitt flew first-class, so would his bodyguards. Wheeler thus concluded that the true number of potentially recoverable funds should have been cut in half, to about $60,000.

Former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The inspector general’s office told Yahoo News that it “stands by its report and findings,” according to a statement forwarded by spokeswoman Tia Elbaum. “Our auditors found, among other issues, that funds were spent without sufficient justification on first- and business-class travel for former Administrator Pruitt and his staff.”

Pruitt significantly increased his own security detail, claiming that he was the subject of threats. But some of those threats were as seemingly innocuous as a defaced Newsweek cover bearing Pruitt’s visage taped inside an elevator in EPA headquarters. As for needing to fly first-class, that decision was apparently precipitated by a passenger telling Pruitt that he was “fucking up the environment.”

Wheeler on Tuesday said that Pruitt was in fact facing a “security risk,” repeating that the inspector general report was erroneous. He said that the determination not to recover any funds was made by the agency’s general counsel, Matthew Leopold, a Trump appointee.

“We put new controls into place,” Wheeler added, speaking about potentially improper use of funds by EPA officials.

In his line of questioning, Quigley expressed confusion about why Wheeler didn’t have authority to go after even half — that is, $60,000 — of the funds that had been improperly used by Pruitt. And, Quigley pointed out, if those funds were not, in fact, improperly used, why had Wheeler installed “new controls” against abuse?

“It was approved by several people at the time,” Wheeler said of Pruitt’s travel. Some of those approvals appear to have been made by Nino Perrotta, who resigned from the EPA amid criticism that he enabled Pruitt’s excesses.

“There was no abuse,” Wheeler said, adding several words that were not audible because Quigley cut him off. “There was no misuse of funds,” Wheeler said. “And there will be no misuse of funds.”