Escambia County employee dies during 'incident' while clearing trees on Cove Avenue
An Escambia County employee died Monday morning during an "incident" while cutting down and removing trees.
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death, saying the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Cove Avenue.
"There was an incident, and we do have a fatality," ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal. "We are investigating it at this time."
Escambia County Public Information Officer for Public Safety Davis Wood confirmed to the News Journal that a county employee died Monday morning and the ECSO is leading a preliminary investigation into the incident.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
