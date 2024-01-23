Ethics Commission rules on alleged violations by McKee, officials in infamous Philly trip

PROVIDENCE – A months-long Ethics Commission investigation into Gov. Dan McKee's messy interactions with a state contractor during a fundraising lunch at the Capitol Grille came to an end Tuesday with a dismissal, while a probe of the infamous Philadelphia trip by two top-ranked members of his administration continues.

What did the Ethics Commission decide?

The Commission voted 6-0 to dismiss a GOP complaint that McKee violated the state's $25 gift limit when he left a lobbyist to pay for his share of a $228 lunch with the top executives of Scout Ltd., the Philly-based design firm his administration hired to design a new use for the castle-like Cranston Street Armory.

The Commission accepted his lawyer's argument that there was no "probable cause" to believe McKee committed a knowing and willful violation because he didn't know what happened, which marked a break with precedent set in a past case involving former Republican Gov. Donald Carcieri.

The Commission gave itself more time to investigate the two high-ranked state officials whose March 10 trip to Philly last March left Rhode Island with a black eye in both the local and national media. Both have since left state employ.

A screenshot from a stream of a Rhode Island House Finance Committee meeting on March 9, 2023, shows then-Department of Administration Director James Thorsen, left, and David Patten, director of the state's property management division.

Still pending:

A Commission-generated complaint against then-Administration Director James Thorsen, whose lawyer has argued that he, at no time, solicited or accepted any gift or reward "based on any understanding that a vote or official action or judgment would be influenced."

A second Commission-generated complaint against David Patten, then-director of the state's property management division, whose allegedly "bizarre, offensive and unprofessional actions" during the Philly trip led Scout executives to send the governor a blistering email, at a time when the fate and funding of the proposed $56-million Cranston Street Armory revival hung in the balance.

McKee's response

After the ruling, McKee issued a statement thanking the Ethics Commission and describing the complaint filed by the state Republican Party as a "stunt" and "waste of taxpayer resources."

"The current leadership of the Rhode Island Republican Party is irresponsible and not reflective of the Republican leaders that I have worked with over the years," he said. "They showed their lack of leadership by using the Ethics Commission to pursue their own political agenda."

McKee's defense: He didn't know Britt paid for his lunch

The McKee complaint filed by GOP Chairman Joseph Powers, accused the governor of violating the state ethics code "by accepting a gift, a free lunch, in excess of $25" from a lobbyist for a state vendor, and then failing to reimburse the lobbyist, Jeff Britt, for his share of the $228 tab last January until The Journal disclosed the lunch five months later.

(At the lunch with Scout's Managing Director Lindsey Scannapieco Director of Development, Everett Abitbol, their lobbyist, Britt, also delivered a check for $1,000 to McKee's campaign account.)

Democrat McKee's defense lawyer Michael Kelly contended he could not be be guilty of a "knowing and willful" ethics violation because he had no clue that Britt paid for his share of the Capital Grille lunch last January and that of his chief fundraiser, Jerry Sahagian.

More: A $525 lunch in Philly and more revealed in new emails about state officials' alleged misconduct.

According to Kelly's account of what happened in a written filing with the Ethics Commission::

"The Governor and Sahagian walked away from the table together as the Governor was exiting Capital Grille. The Governor stated to Sahagian, 'you got the lunch right?' indicating to Sahagian he expected Sahagian to pay for the lunch. Sahagian replied 'yes' confirming to the Governor that he would pay for the lunch bill."

Sahagian subsequently realized he did not have the campaign credit card with him. Britt paid the bill and two days later sent a copy of the receipt for the lunch to Sahagian via text message.

"Sahagian was not in his office that Saturday and was on vacation skiing at the time Mr. Britt sent the text message. Sahagian intended to submit the invoice for reimbursement once he returned to the office the following Monday but forgot," Kelly wrote.

Britt was reimbursed following The Journal's publication of a story about the free lunch in June. Powers' response at the time: "Refunding a gift immediately after you have been exposed by the media does not comply with the Ethics Code."

GOP cites precedent

Powers more recently cited, as precedent, the $1,000 fine paid by former Republican Gov. Donald Carcieri as part of a settlement of allegations his campaign improperly solicited campaign donations from state workers.

This solicitation was handled by Carcieri’s campaign manager and a consultant. Although Carcieri personally 'had no knowledge' that his campaign was sending a solicitation to state employees," Powers noted, the governor still had to pay a fine.

The difference? In that case, Jason Gramitt, the Ethics Commission's executive director, told reporters: Carcieri chose to settle.

On Tuesday, the Ethics commssion made public its staff findings in McKee's case.

Among them: McKee acknowledged the guts of the complaint and that was, that the cost of his share of the lunch was over the $25 gift limit set forth in the Rhode Island Code of Ethics, and that the McKee campaign did not reimburse Britt for the lunch until after it was reported by the press approximately five months later.

But "McKee swears under oath that as he left the restaurant he specifically asked Sahagian if he was taking care of the lunch bill, and that Sahagian responded that he was.

"McKee also swears that he had been unaware that Britt had paid for the lunch until five months later when, on June 21, 2023, it was reported by [The Journal], and that he caused a reimbursement check to be sent to Britt the next day."

Faced with those statements, the commission decided the governor could not have committed a knowing and willful violation.

The infamous Philly trip

According to the Scout email, Patten allegedly helped himself to freebies at almost every visit on the site tour, including vegan cheese, hand blown glass and a pair of sneakers; left a trail of sexist and racist comments and when told the Michelin star restaurant where he wanted to eat was closed for lunch, told the Scout executives: "Well you can call in a favor if you want $55M in funding."

When Patten ultimately resigned, his lawyer, Michael Lynch, issued a statement that said in part:

"While a simple apology is never enough, Mr. Patten is apologetic to the citizens of Rhode Island, who he has had the pleasure of representing as a director in the Department of Administration, that any of these matters occurred."

More: Scout speaks out on Philly scandal, says RI officials acted 'bizarre' even before trip

"He also apologizes to the many individuals in Philadelphia he met with in March and were, unfortunately, recipients of comments that resulted from Mr. Patten suffering" what has been described as an "acute stress event."

The Thorsen and Patten complaints were both lodged by the Ethics Commission deputy chief investigator. The McKee complaint was lobbed by state GOP Chairman Joe Powers.

The McKee administration subsequently terminated Scout's contract to design a new use for the Cranston Street Armory.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Ethics Commission gives McKee a pass on lunch paid for by lobbyist