Evansville-area food news: 10 bites of food news for you this week

EVANSVILLE − We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Here's the latest.

Mardi Gras Dinner event on Feb. 16

The 7Mile Lounge will host a special Mardi Gras dinner with food provided by Jan's Place on Friday, Feb. 16, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $60. Dinner includes a garden salad, Cajun stuffed chicken breast, seafood gumbo with rice, garlic bread and a bottle of wine.

The 7Mile Lounge is at 915 Main St.; 812-550-1127.

Arveneda and Art McDonald relax inside the 7Mile Lounge on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Fat Tuesday Events

Many restaurants are serving Mardi Gras specials in the area, most culminating on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Valentine's Day at the Farmer and Frenchman

The Farmer and Frenchman will be hosting special Valentine's Day dinners on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and Thursday, Feb. 15, from 7-9 p.m. The meal will consist of five courses of the Farmer and Frenchman's European-influenced specialties, paired with complementary wines.

Courses include panko-crusted fennel arancini rice ball with roasted tomato ragout and rosemary pistou; charred octopus with parsnip puree, fingerling potatoes, and Spanish chorizo; classic veal Bolognese over potato gnocchi with crisp guanciale and marinated burrata cheese; red wine braised short ribs over parmesan polenta with a truffle demi glace; and a double chocolate biscotti tiramisu.

Tickets may be purchased online only and are $160 per person with wine pairings, or $125 per person without wine. Reserve early, as events at the Farmer and Frenchman sell out.

The Farmer and Frenchman is at 12522 U.S. 41, Robards, Ky.; 270-748-1856.

Special Valentine's Day Dinner on the Bridge

The Old National Events Plaza will host a special Valentine's Day on the Bridge Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 14. There will be multiple seatings over the course of the evening. Guests will be served a welcome glass of Champagne and a sumptuous five-course meal with wine pairings for each course, red roses and a box of chocolate-covered strawberries to take home. Tickets are $300 per couple. To stay current with the Old National Events Plaza food events, visit the Savor Evansville page on Facebook.

The Old National Events Plaza is at 715 Locust St.; 812-435-5770.

Mardi Gras at Mo's House

Mo’s House will be serving special Mardi Gras-themed cocktails throughout the month of February. Look for Hurricanes, Sazeracs, daiquiris and specialty cocktails such as the NOLA 75 with Citadelle Gin, Chinola Liqueur, agave and Champagne; and the Bacchanalian with Pierre Ferrand Cognac, Merlot, agave nectar and lemon. On Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Bodine's Newsstand truck will be in the house, serving hand battered fish N chips, specialty burgers and some Cajun specials.

Mo's House is at 1114 Parrett St.; 812-401-3800.

Pappa Bear's keeps Mardi Gras going

The Pappa Bear's Catering truck will be at the Barker Brewhouse on Thursday, Feb. 15. from 5-8 p.m. and at the Myriad Brewing Company Newburgh Taproom on Friday, Feb. 16, from 4:30-8 p.m. On the menu will be boudin and crawfish cakes with chipotle mayo, red beans and rice with sausage, gumbo, Cajun shrimp or chicken pasta, crawfish dip, blackened tilapia tacos, bread pudding and more.

The Barker Brewhouse is at 96 N. Barker Ave.; 812-437-5079; Myriad Newburgh is at 8245 High Pointe Drive, Newburgh; 812-518-9155.

Crawfish in a steamer basket.

Valentine's Dinner by Sauced and The Wine Vault

The Wine Vault and Sauced will be hosting a special Valentine's Day dinner and wine pairing in the Sauced Ballroom on Wednesday, Feb. 14, beginning at 6 p.m. On the menu are a winter greens salad with smoked almonds, dates and goat cheese; Lobster Newburgh with a white wine and cream sauce on puff pastry; beef filet with Stilton blue cheese mushrooms with grilled asparagus and potatoes Anna; and chocolate covered strawberry cheesecake. Each course will be served with a complementary wine. Tickets are $100 per person.

Sauced is at 1113 Parrett St.; 812-402-2230.

Valentine's Day Dinner at Schymik's Kitchen

Schymik’s Kitchen will offer a special Valentine’s Day limited menu on Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 5-9 p.m. Options include Italian wedding soup, pink quinoa salad, jerk chicken egg rolls, oysters with champagne mignonette, seafood paella, glazed duck breast, white chocolate strawberry cheesecake, Devil's food cake bread pudding and more.

Schymik's Kitchen is at 1112 Parrett St.; 812-401-3333.

Fish Fry

The St. Wendel Knights of St. John will hold a fish fry on Friday, Feb. 16, from 5-7 p.m. On the menu will be fried fish, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, mac and cheese and cornbread. Grilled cheese will be available. Meals are $13 for adults and $6 for children. A D.J. will provide dance music after the dinner from 7-11 p.m. The dance is free to enter and open to all ages. There will be a cash bar available.

The St. Wendel Knights Home is at 11714 Winery Road, Wadesville, Indiana. 812-963-9369.

International Food Expo

The University of Southern Indiana will welcome the public to the annual USI International Food Expo on Friday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Carter Hall. The USI International Club and Center for International Programs host the event, which will feature dishes from around the globe alongside live music, dancing, and traditional costumes. Tickets are $15 for non-students and $10 for USI students.

The University of Southern Indiana is at 8600 University Blvd.

Send your food news to Aimee Blume at aimee.blume@courierpress.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville food news: 10 bites of food news for you this week