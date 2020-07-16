In wake of coronavirus, a looming epidemic of evictions

Unite Here! union members circle around the U.S. Capitol on June 17 during a car caravan for racial and economic justice. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

With the unemployment rate still more than 10 percent and eviction protections lapsing across the country, housing experts say millions of Americans could lose their homes amid a pandemic in the coming months if Congress doesn’t act.

The housing situation for millions of Americans was already precarious before the pandemic, with many paying large percentages of their monthly incomes toward rent and without enough savings to cover a few hundred dollars in emergency expenses. Millions have lost their jobs during the pandemic and a study released earlier this week found 5.4 million also lost health insurance, which is generally provided by employers. The enhanced unemployment checks of $600 per week from the federal government are set to expire at the end of July — although payments have been delayed in many states — as the patchwork system of eviction moratoriums begins to lift in some areas where they’re still in place.

As the number of positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths resulting from COVID-19 continue to rise in many areas of the country, millions of Americans, without jobs or health insurance, are in danger of being forced out of their homes during a pandemic. Moving in with family or friends would likely mean overcrowding, a risk for spreading the coronavirus. Other families may be living on the streets during triple-digit heat and hurricane season and then, should the crisis continue, freezing winters. (If there is a prolonged recession, an increase in homelessness is nearly certain to follow.) If public schools remain closed, low-income students displaced from their homes would face difficulties participating in online learning and fall further behind their more economically secure peers.

The racial disparity in who the virus has infected and killed has a parallel in the incidence of housing insecurity, and an analysis from the Urban Institute found the pandemic is also widening that gap, which has been exacerbated by housing discrimination and a slow recovery from the 2008 recession. Research by the Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy at New York University supports that assertion.

“We did an early analysis of who worked in the types of industries that are likely to be affected and shut down by the virus and disproportionately those workers were workers of color and disproportionately they rent their homes,” said Ingrid Gould Ellen of the Center. “The crisis has particularly devastated renters, both because they’re more likely to work in those vulnerable occupations but also because they’re also less likely to have savings to fall back on than homeowners.”

Early signs suggest a potentially deep crisis is coming. In Houston, a $15 million rental assistance program filled up in 90 minutes in May. That same month, sheriffs in Oklahoma announced they would be “compassionate & respectful during evictions.” Earlier this month, the mayor of Denver announced his support for temporary, managed campsites to help with the anticipated increase in homeless in the city.

In April, the University of California, Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation estimated 16.5 million rental households — or nearly 50 million people — would be affected by job or income loss due to COVID-19. An estimated 20 percent of renters missed payments in May according to one analysis, followed by 30 percent missing housing payments in June and 32 percent in July.

Emily Benfer, chair of the American Bar Association’s Task Force Committee on Eviction and a visiting professor at Wake Forest Law School, said that multiple studies predict between 20 and 28 million Americans could face eviction between now and September. For comparison’s sake, an estimated 10 million people lost their homes to foreclosure between 2006 and 2014 in the subprime mortgage crisis and resulting recession.