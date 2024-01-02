Evidence in Samantha Woll killing to be laid out in court hearing

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will lay out its evidence against a man charged in the high-profile killing of Detroit Jewish leader Samantha Woll in a court hearing scheduled for later this month.

The suspect, Michael Jackson-Bolanos, 28, of Detroit, is accused of fatally stabbing Woll eight times around her face and neck during an Oct. 21 home invasion in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood, just east of downtown. He was charged in the killing Dec. 13 and held without bond after a previous suspect was taken into custody, never charged and later released.

The preliminary examination, a district court hearing that determines whether there's enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial court, is set to take place at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 in front of 36th District Judge Kenneth King.

Samantha Woll, 40, who led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was found fatally stabbed outside her home in the city’s Lafayette Park neighborhood, east of downtown, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The critical hearing will provide a glimpse of what trial may look like for Jackson-Bolanos. Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Elsey said during a Tuesday probable cause hearing that the prosecution plans on bringing 12 witnesses to the stand during the preliminary exam.

Elsey previously revealed in court evidence of Woll's blood on Jackson-Bolanos' jacket, seized by Detroit police at his girlfriend's home.

But Jackson-Bolanos' attorney, Brian Brown, maintains his client's innocence and previously suggested he may have been at the wrong place at the wrong time. He believes his client will be absolved of the charges against him, which include felony murder during a first-degree home invasion and lying to police officers.

Authorities said Jackson-Bolanos was a stranger to Woll — a twist in the investigation, which previously focused on people close to Woll. Court records indicate Jackson-Bolanos has a history of property crimes, including two convictions for stealing and concealing vehicles. Michigan Department of Corrections records indicate he exhibited violent behavior while in prison.

The booking photo of Michael Manual Jackson-Bolanos, 28, of Detroit who has been charged by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in connection with the homicide of Samantha Woll, 40, of Detroit.

According to Elsey, Woll was likely asleep in her living room when her security system detected motion at 4:20 a.m. Her body was discovered in front of a neighbor’s town home.

Authorities said there was no forced entry at Woll's home, but have since specified that her door was left unlocked after she attended a wedding the night before.

