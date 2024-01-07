Ex-Smyrna officer charged with possessing child pornography hires 'Inventing Anna' lawyer

In the final days of 2023, federal prosecutors agreed to extend the indictment deadline of a former Smyrna police officer charged with distributing and possessing child pornography.

Also during this time, ex-officer Michael Anthony Kealty retained New York Attorney Todd Spodek who's presided over high-profile cases including that of Anna Sorokin — the fake heiress "Anna Delvey" whose real-life drama spawned the popular Netflix's "Inventing Anna" miniseries.

While linked to the Sorokin case where he reportedly compared her to Frank Sinatra during opening statements, Spodek has also represented law enforcement under fire, including one of two Paterson, New Jersey, officers federally charged with using excessive force and whose trial is scheduled for next month.

"In the unfolding case surrounding Detective Kealty, it is imperative to uphold the presumption of innocence," Spodek told Delaware Online/The News Journal. "Our commitment to him is unwavering and we will leave no stone unturned in our investigation."

Anna Sorokin, right, and her lawyer Todd Spodek listens as the jury foreman reads the verdict, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in New York. A Manhattan jury has convicted fake German heiress Sorokin of swindling tens of thousands of dollars from banks, hotels and friends. Jurors returned a guilty verdict following a more than three-week trial that attracted international attention

Kealty remains in custody

The 34-year-old former police officer has been federally detained since his Oct. 16 arrest on charges he distributed child pornography via his Snapchat account in August.

Court records obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal claim the material was that of a prepubescent girl engaging in a sex act. A review of the court documents submitted by federal prosecutors shows Kealty on social media describing his love of rape, as well as using vulgar and racist language when referring to girls and women.

The FBI learned of the child sexual abuse material following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Kealty's former attorney, John Malik, tried to get him released to the custody of his wife and parents as his case moved forward.

Magistrate Judge Sherry R. Fallon denied the pretrial release after opposition from Assistant U.S. Attorney Briana Knox, who noted the crimes Kealty is accused of occurred under his wife's nose. Knox also said they occurred while he was a police officer and in the Air Force Reserve.

Since that October hearing, federal prosecutors have agreed twice with defense attorneys to extend Kealty's indictment deadline by 30 days — most recently this occurred on Dec. 27.

"The Government submits that the ends of justice will be served by granting the Government an additional 30 days in which to obtain an indictment against Defendant, as doing so will permit the parties additional time to consider a non-trial disposition," according to Knox's extension request. "The Government therefore requests the Court extend the indictment deadline to January 26, 2024."

Magistrate Judge Laura D. Hatcher granted the request on Dec. 27.

The following day, a notice appeared on the case docket citing Spodek had been retained to represent Kealty.

Spodek said that Kealty's family reached out to him for his defense, to which he took on the case.

Spodek and the Fake Heiress

Spodek, according to his law firm's bio, has worked at some of the "largest and most prominent law firms in Boston and New York, first as a file clerk, then as a paralegal preparing multi-defendant cases for trial."

The Brooklyn resident graduated from Pace University School of Law and began practicing law in 2007 focusing on criminal defense, divorce and family law.

While he's had a share of high-profile cases, Sorokin's case is perhaps the most sensationalized. The Associated Press reported her trial attracted international attention and tabloid headlines. It even spawned Netflix and HBO TV shows based on her audacious efforts to finagle her way into the Manhattan socialite scene.

Anna Sorokin arrives for sentencing at New York State Supreme Court, in New York, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Sorokin was being sentenced following her conviction for theft of services and grand larceny.

Sorokin forged a new identity — that of Anna Delvey, an heiress with a $67 million trust fund — and defrauded financial institutions and Manhattan celebrities. Her ruse included an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club, complete with exhibitions, installations and pop-up shops, prosecutors said. She was denied that loan, but, according to the Associated Press, persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 that she failed to repay.

More: High-society NYC con artist sentenced to prison for scheme that defrauded friends, banks

In all, prosecutors accused her of stealing some $275,000, including a $35,400 bill she failed to pay for a plane she chartered to and from the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. She went to great lengths to ensure others paid her way, even as she had "not a cent to her name, as far as we can determine," prosecutor Catherine McCaw said following Sorokin's arrest in 2018.

Spodek, who was played by Arian Moayed in the Netflix series, argued that Sorokin had been "buying time" and always intended to settle her debts. He portrayed her as an ambitious entrepreneur and said she lacked criminal intent.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZw0pcdrRuF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

During his opening statements, The New York Times said Spodek talked about Frank Sinatra's recording of "New York, New York," which includes "If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere." The Times then said Spodek compared his client to the mid-20th century crooner.

"Sinatra made a great new start here in New York, as did Ms. Sorokin," The Times quoted Spodek. "They both created a golden opportunity."

Spodek's other cases

The lawyer has been involved in several noteworthy cases throughout his career, including those involving an actress convicted of stalking Alec Baldwin, a juror in the trial of Jeffrey Epstein's confidant Ghislaine Maxwell and a man who was convicted of intimidating a witness in the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial.

More: Actress convicted of stalking Alec Baldwin

Spodek's website states his recent cases included felony and depraved indifference murder, assault, robbery, menacing, predatory sexual assault and more.

He's also defended people federally indicted in Delaware, including Michael Hermann — a defendant in an internet fraud case.

Spodek said he takes pride in being a criminal defense lawyer and doesn't shy away from certain crimes or cases.

"I don't pick and choose the crimes that I'm OK with and the crimes that I'm not OK with," Spodek said. "I represent people who are being charged with a crime and need my assistance, and I don't judge them for their actions. It's not my role as their attorney to do that."

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 'Inventing Anna' lawyer takes ex-Delaware officer's child porn case