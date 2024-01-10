Expect delays on parts of A1A in Ormond Beach for crosswalk-raising project

Traffic on State Road A1A near the intersections of Milsap Road and Bosarvey Drive in Ormond Beach will experience delays while the Florida Department of Transportation installs new crosswalks, including two raised crosswalks.

Work, which runs through Saturday, takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“This work will require single lane closures on northbound and southbound A1A from Milsap Road to Granada Boulevard,” FDOT announced Tuesday afternoon. “Crews will also begin resurfacing the roadway during this timeframe, and will return Tuesday, Jan. 16, to continue paving operations.”

Because the work involves single lane closures, motorists will not need to take detours, but they should expect delays, according to the department.

Hit-and-runs: 'They took somebody from our family'; Hit-and-run drivers are often never caught

The purpose of this project “is to improve traffic operations and safety along State Road A1A by adding midblock crossings and raised medians within the corridor from Milsap Road to Granada Boulevard,” according to the department.

The U.S. Department of Transportation defines raised crosswalks as "ramped speed tables spanning the entire width of the roadway, often placed at midblock crossing locations,” which serve as “traffic-calming measures that allow the pedestrian to cross at grade with the sidewalk.”

Once constructed, the surface of the crosswalks near Bosarvey Drive and Milsap Road will be slightly elevated to be level with the sidewalk, which will put pedestrians in a more visible position and slow traffic.

Work is part of larger safety improvement project along A1A

FDOT will install eight midblock pedestrian crosswalks along A1A as part of the project. Seven of the new crosswalks will be located at Milsap Road, Benjamin Drive, River Beach Drive, Arlington Way, Ormond Parkway, Osceola Avenue, and Bosarvey Drive and will be furnished with a yellow LED rectangular rapid flashing beacon and in-road lighting.

Another crosswalk will be located at Rockefeller Drive and equipped with a pedestrian hybrid beacon, which is an overhead traffic device that remains dark until a pedestrian activates the beacon, signaling for drivers to stop and for pedestrians to cross.

Of the eight new locations, only the crosswalks near Milsap Road and Bosarvey Drive will be raised.

“Following initial construction, the crosswalks will not be accessible to pedestrians until all features are installed,” FDOT said. “Once fully operational, each crosswalk will be equipped with new pavement markings and signage to further alert motorists to people crossing the roadway.”

The project is estimated to cost $4 million.

Pedestrian safety: Program launches in Volusia, one of deadliest places for walkers in U.S.

According to FDOT, the project along A1A “is estimated to be fully completed by the end of February,” with the schedule being subject to change pending weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Lane closures along A1A in Ormond Beach expected due to road work