Expect delays on parts of A1A in Ormond Beach for crosswalk-raising project

Brenno Carillo, Daytona Beach News-Journal
·2 min read

Traffic on State Road A1A near the intersections of Milsap Road and Bosarvey Drive in Ormond Beach will experience delays while the Florida Department of Transportation installs new crosswalks, including two raised crosswalks.

Work, which runs through Saturday, takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“This work will require single lane closures on northbound and southbound A1A from Milsap Road to Granada Boulevard,” FDOT announced Tuesday afternoon. “Crews will also begin resurfacing the roadway during this timeframe, and will return Tuesday, Jan. 16, to continue paving operations.”

Because the work involves single lane closures, motorists will not need to take detours, but they should expect delays, according to the department.

Hit-and-runs: 'They took somebody from our family'; Hit-and-run drivers are often never caught

The purpose of this project “is to improve traffic operations and safety along State Road A1A by adding midblock crossings and raised medians within the corridor from Milsap Road to Granada Boulevard,” according to the department.

The U.S. Department of Transportation defines raised crosswalks as "ramped speed tables spanning the entire width of the roadway, often placed at midblock crossing locations,” which serve as “traffic-calming measures that allow the pedestrian to cross at grade with the sidewalk.”

Once constructed, the surface of the crosswalks near Bosarvey Drive and Milsap Road will be slightly elevated to be level with the sidewalk, which will put pedestrians in a more visible position and slow traffic.

Work is part of larger safety improvement project along A1A

FDOT will install eight midblock pedestrian crosswalks along A1A as part of the project. Seven of the new crosswalks will be located at Milsap Road, Benjamin Drive, River Beach Drive, Arlington Way, Ormond Parkway, Osceola Avenue, and Bosarvey Drive and will be furnished with a yellow LED rectangular rapid flashing beacon and in-road lighting.

Another crosswalk will be located at Rockefeller Drive and equipped with a pedestrian hybrid beacon, which is an overhead traffic device that remains dark until a pedestrian activates the beacon, signaling for drivers to stop and for pedestrians to cross.

Of the eight new locations, only the crosswalks near Milsap Road and Bosarvey Drive will be raised.

“Following initial construction, the crosswalks will not be accessible to pedestrians until all features are installed,” FDOT said. “Once fully operational, each crosswalk will be equipped with new pavement markings and signage to further alert motorists to people crossing the roadway.”

The project is estimated to cost $4 million.

Pedestrian safety: Program launches in Volusia, one of deadliest places for walkers in U.S.

According to FDOT, the project along A1A “is estimated to be fully completed by the end of February,” with the schedule being subject to change pending weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Lane closures along A1A in Ormond Beach expected due to road work

Recommended Stories

  • Don Lemon announces new show on X, 8 months after CNN firing: All the details

    Less than a year after his CNN firing, Lemon announces his comeback with a new 30-minute show on X, formerly known as Twitter, that will stream three times a week.

  • China's DJI launches first delivery drone globally as regulatory shift spurs competition

    DJI, the world’s largest drone maker, officially launched its first delivery drone in the US Wednesday, entering into an increasingly crowded market that already includes Amazon and South San Francisco startup Zipline.

  • Connor Bedard to miss 6-8 weeks for Blackhawks after surgery on fractured jaw

    The injury will take Bedard out of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

  • Amazon Prime Video and MGM Studios laid off hundreds of employees

    In addition to the 500 layoffs at Twitch, Amazon is also making cuts to Prime Video and MGM Studios, laying off “several hundreds” of employees, according to a memo obtained by TechCrunch. Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of the division, announced the cutbacks in an email on Wednesday, noting that the reason for the reduction is to “reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact.” Amazon has begun to notify the affected workers in the U.S. and will inform most other regions by the end of this week.

  • Texas-based care provider HMG Healthcare says hackers stole unencrypted patient data

    Texas-based care provider HMG Healthcare has confirmed that hackers accessed the personal data of residents and employees, but says it has been unable to determine what types of data were stolen. HMG Healthcare is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and provides a range of services, including memory care, rehabilitation, and assisted living. In a notice published on its website, HMG chief executive Derek Prince confirmed that hackers in August accessed a server storing "unencrypted files" containing sensitive information belonging to patients, employees, and their dependents.

  • Zero to No. 20: Meet college basketball’s biggest surprise

    A program-wide exodus left Utah State without a single returning player who scored a point for the Aggies last season. Now, they're 15-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country.

  • Terraform fork OpenTofu is now ready for prime time

    OpenTofu, the open source Terraform fork, has hit general availability (GA) some four months after launch. The eternal struggle between open source and proprietary software was laid bare on numerous occasions last year, perhaps most notably when HashiCorp switched popular "infrastructure as code" tool Terraform from a "copyleft" open source license to the source-available Business Source License (BSL). The reason, HashiCorp explained, was that certain vendors were building businesses off the back of Terraform without contributing anything meaningful back to the project.

  • Tesla starts selling refreshed Model 3 in the U.S.

    Tesla is now selling the revamped version of its Model 3 sedan in the United States, just four months after it debuted in China and Europe. It's the first real overhaul of the electric vehicle that brought Tesla to a true mass market. Tesla has also removed the stalks from the steering column, meaning -- like its other refreshed models -- the gear selection now happens automatically, or on the touchscreen.

  • Hyundai shows off its updated S-A2 air taxi at CES 2024

    The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle is a follow-up to the S-A1 model it introduced at the same event back in 2020.

  • We tried meat from the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker, and it was delicious

    Finally... a taste of that the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker can do with beef tenderloin.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Top two teams go down

    Today's edition includes two big upsets on the hardwood, Wander Franco's murky future, the first NBA-NHL brother tandem, our final NFL power rankings, and more.

  • Recaro's new seat tech adds track feel to the sim experience at CES

    Recaro this week is showing off a range of advanced seating options for sim racing and endurance racing at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

  • App economy recovered in 2023, with $171B in consumer spending, but downloads were flat

    According to app intelligence provider data.ai's annual "State of Mobile" report, out today, consumer spending on apps saw a modest 3% increase year-over-year in 2023 to reach $171 billion across the App Store, Google Play, and third-party Android app stores in Chiana. A growing part of that total consumer spend came from apps, not mobile games, thanks in part to TikTok's success. In 2022, the nonstop growth of the app economy had finally a snag in a post-Covid slump as consumer spending normalized and a down economy saw more people tighten their wallets.

  • Nebraska rolls over Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue to grab dominant 88-72 upset win

    Nebraska's win over Purdue marked its first over a top-ranked team since 1982.

  • Iowa State stuns No. 2 Houston 57-53 to hand Cougars first loss of the season

    The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.

  • CES 2024: Everything revealed so far, from Nvidia to rabbit's pocket AI to Kodiak's autonomous semi truck

    CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG and Samsung.

  • NASA delays Artemis moon missions to give SpaceX, others more time to develop tech

    NASA is pushing back the next two Artemis missions to the moon — including the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years — by around 12 months in order to give commercial partners more time to develop their technology. Artemis II is now scheduled for no earlier than September 2025 and Artemis III, the mission that will send humans to the lunar south pole, is now scheduled for September 2026. The Artemis program involves a complicated architecture that includes critical contributions from major commercial partners, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and aerospace primes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.

  • This ring lets you whisper to your phone, because sometimes we need to use our inside voices

    This smart ring lets you whisper, rather than speak loudly, at your assistant of choice.

  • MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Shota Imanaga reportedly signing with Chicago Cubs

    Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.

  • Hyundai says its electric air taxi business will take flight in 2028

    Supernal, the advanced air mobility company under Hyundai Motor Group, took the wraps off its latest iteration of an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft called the S-A2 that executives say is designed to shuttle passengers by 2028. The S-A2 is essentially a more fully baked version of what it intends to launch commercially and confirms that, at least for now, Hyundai is still intent on getting into the yet-to-exist electric air taxi business. At that time, Hyundai announced a partnership with Uber Elevate — a company that was gobbled up by Joby Aviation — to develop and potentially mass-produce air taxis for a future aerial rideshare network.