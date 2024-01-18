It's expected to snow on Friday. Here's what it means for the evening commute.

PROVIDENCE − Southern New England should get snow Friday, and, for a change, it looks like southeastern parts of Rhode Island will get more accumulation than the areas to the north and west.

"A stronger low-pressure area has the potential to bring accumulating light to moderate snow to southeast New England Friday afternoon, with lesser snow accumulations north and west of Interstate 95," the National Weather Service says in its forecast discussion.

How much snow will R.I. get?

For example, Block Island is expected to get 2 to 5 inches; Newport is likely to get 1 to 3 inches, while Foster should get 1 to 2 inches Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Woonsocket should get even less.

Rhode Island should get only a few inches of snow Friday, with the higher amounts to the south and east, according to the weather service.

The snow is likely to slow the afternoon commute near and to the south and east of Interstate 95, the weather service says.

The snow will come from an area of low pressure expected to pass offshore with "a glancing brush" that will bring more snow, up to 5 inches, to southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, according to the weather service.

Winter weather advisories could be posted as far west as the Providence metro area, the weather service says. Winter weather advisories are posted "for one or more of the following: Snow of 3 to 5 inches in 12 hours, sleet accumulation up to 1/4 inch, freezing rain in combination with sleet and/or snow, or blowing snow," according to the weather service.

The snow should start on the southern coast mid to late morning Friday then spread north. Light snow will "taper off" Saturday morning, according to the weather service.

What's in store for the weekend?

For Thursday, cold is persisting and there's a chance of some flurries, the weather service says. The high temperature Thursday and Friday in Providence should reach just 29 degrees.

"Even colder temperatures" develop for the weekend with sub-zero wind chills Friday and Saturday night, the weather service says.

