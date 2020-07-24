Eyeing Portland, some mayors are wary of Trump's 'Operation Legend'

On paper, President Trump’s newly announced Operation Legend initiative looks like most other crime-fighting efforts: federal authorities from multiple agencies working with local law enforcement to target gangs, drug trafficking and other sources of violent crime.

But the turmoil in Portland, arguably inflamed by the actions of federal agents, has prompted skepticism from city and state leaders, who fear Operation Legend is a pretext to bring that same chaos to their communities, even as administration officials insist it has a very different mission.

U.S. law-enforcement officers were sent to Portland under the aegis of the Federal Protective Service to guard federal property against vandalism, after weeks of demonstrations that at times bordered on riots. Operation Legend was conceived as a way to reduce street crime and gang violence in big cities.

But the effectiveness of Operation Legend will depend on collaboration with local police, experts told Yahoo News, and by framing it as a way to upstage state and local officials — Democratic ones — President Trump appears to have made that collaboration less likely.

“The city of Albuquerque, the mayor, the governor, none of them asked for this assistance,” Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday. “In part because there’s simply no trust at a time when you see the kind of chaos that gets sown in a city like Portland.”

Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced at the White House on Wednesday that the plan will send federal law enforcement — agents with the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service — to Chicago and Albuquerque, N.M., along with Kansas City, Mo., where the initiative launched earlier this month.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., arrives for a vote to close debate on the motion to proceed to consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act in Washington, D.C., on June 25. (Al Drago/Reuters) More

The plan, according to the Department of Justice, is a response to surges in crime in Chicago, Albuquerque and other American cities.

“Chicago is currently experiencing a significant increase in violent crime,” the agency said, “with homicides currently up 51 percent over 2019. Albuquerque is currently on pace to break 2019’s record for homicides in the city. On the weekend of July 10, there were four murders in Albuquerque within a 24-hour period.”

The department will send more than 100 FBI, DEA and ATF investigators to Chicago to aid federal, state and local investigations into the city’s gangs, gun crime and drug trafficking organizations, the department said Wednesday. Albuquerque will get about 25 investigators.

Efforts like Operation Legend are not unusual, and past iterations have been heralded by federal officials as successful.

“It’s not uncommon for there to be partnerships between local law enforcement and the federal authorities around homicide and gun violence and serious violence,” said David Kennedy, a criminal justice professor and the director of the National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “Some of that’s routine because in every city, there is the presence of the U.S. attorney or there’s potentially the presence of federal agencies like FBI, DEA and ATF and there are routine working relationships between local law enforcement and those federal agencies.”

The partnerships are typically driven by local law enforcement, who know the situation on the ground — who the players are, what to focus on — and federal agencies operate within the confines of their job responsibilities.

In this case, for example, HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) agents from the Department of Homeland Security will conduct investigations into gangs, drug traffickers, violent offenders and gun traffickers in Chicago, according to the DOJ.