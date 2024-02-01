Facebook post leads to recovery of $10,000 thermal camera left behind by Athens fire department

A social media post on Facebook helped in the recovery this week of an expensive thermal imaging camera that was stolen after firefighters inadvertently left it at the scene of fire, authorities said.

The camera, valued at $10,000, was left inside the engine compartment of a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the parking lot of the Marathon station on Lexington Road earlier this month, according to Athens-Clarke police.

But police obtained store security footage that showed a man taking the camera from the Jeep and leaving in a Chevrolet Tahoe on the afternoon of Jan. 15.

The camera did contain a sticker showing it belonged to the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services Department. Fire Chief Nate Moss said Wednesday the camera was used to determine if any more heat was in the vehicle, then accidentally left behind.

Police spokesman Geoff Gilland said Wednesday that on Jan. 29 the department posted a picture on its Facebook page of the suspect obtained from the store surveillance camera.

A woman called police and said she knew where the camera was located and she agreed to help in its return, Gilland said. The camera was returned, but the woman declined to identify the man who took it.

"This is an instance where social media helped the detective," Gilland said.

However, police Detective Christopher Shapland continued the investigation and was able to identify the suspect.

Gilland said a warrant has been obtained for the man, whose whereabouts remained unknown on Wednesday.

