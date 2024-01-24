Facing huge deficits, NJ Transit proposes 15% fare hike, the first in 9 years

NJ Transit is proposing to increase fares 15% — its first hike in nine years — and would install 3% annual fare increases indefinitely after that, according to a plan presented by NJ Transit officials Wednesday.

The proposal would also preserve service at current levels for the next fiscal year, which begins in July.

It is expected that state aid will remain unchanged from the current fiscal year, collectively $652.1 million. In addition, agency officials said they found $44 million in internal cost reductions and $52 million in revenue enhancements.

The fare hike could add about $106.6 million in additional revenue, NJ Transit officials predict.

The Murphy administration has known for at least two years that a fiscal cliff was on the horizon for NJ Transit — a forecast that has only ballooned in size and scale over that time.

Yet state aid for this current budget cycle is less than what it was in fiscal year 2020 when it was $668.6 million, no plan was developed by Murphy and the Legislature to make up for lost farebox revenues, and now riders will likely have to shoulder much of this burden through fare hikes.

"Today's fare hikes directly result from New Jersey's continued failure to address a well-known problem, and NJ Transit riders deserve better," said Zoe Baldwin, the New Jersey director for the Regional Plan Association, a nonprofit advocacy and research organization that studies transit, housing and sustainability in the tri-state area.

The association "believes that small and predictable fare increases make sense to offset rising costs, but a large one-time increase like the one announced today will cause unnecessary pain for families already struggling with a skyrocketing cost of living," Baldwin said.

"There are many ways to address NJ Transit's looming fiscal cliff without resorting to such drastic measures, and we are incredibly disappointed that none of the other options were seriously explored before riders were saddled with this fare hike," she said.

Looming annual operating deficits

In March 2022, the fiscal cliff was estimated to be $549.3 million for fiscal year 2026, and by July of 2022 the estimate had increased to $842.6 million. Not even a year later, the timeline had moved up as COVID relief dollars were running out quicker than anticipated and farebox revenue lagged.

In April 2023, the fiscal cliff was predicted to begin in fiscal year 2025 starting at $119 million. The next year it would expand to $917.8 million.

NJ Transit board chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti announced in April of last year that a “restructuring” analysis would begin to determine where the agency could trim costs ahead of the governor’s budget address in February 2024.

No report has been produced. In December, NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett said another state agency was in charge of hiring a consultant to complete the analysis.

At that time, a state Department of Transportation spokesman didn’t answer numerous questions about why a consultant was being hired eight months after the restructuring was announced and declined comment on the consultant because of “ongoing procurement.”

