Gov. Murphy's chief of staff also heads NJ DOT. Can she keep doing both effectively?

Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti was supposed to shed the role of state Department of Transportation commissioner on Jan. 12 to become Gov. Phil Murphy's full-time chief of staff.

But that date has come and gone and Gutierrez-Scaccetti remains in both jobs — arguably two of the biggest, most-demanding jobs in New Jersey state government.

This comes as the state emerged from a lame duck session of the Legislature without getting big-ticket issues over the finish line, as the state hurdles toward significant budget challenges, and as a report surfaced about internal strife among Murphy’s most senior cabinet positions.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority does not have a budget currently and there is no solution in sight for NJ Transit’s historic budget shortfalls — agencies whose boards she chairs as commissioner.

“Governor Murphy is confident in Diane's ability to continue managing the day-to-day aspects of her position as commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation in the near-term while fulfilling her responsibilities as the governor's chief of staff,” said Bailey Lawrence, a spokesman for Murphy.

However, Gutierrez-Scaccetti will not continue chairing the agency boards, leaving that to the vice chairs of those boards. Joseph Bertoni, her deputy commissioner at DOT, will step in as the commissioner’s “designee.”

Since October, Gutierrez-Scaccetti has served as Murphy's chief-of-staff an d DOT commissioner — and earning one $175,000 salary — following the announcement from George Helmy that he was stepping down as Murphy’s right hand after nearly five years in the role.

Gov. Phil Murphy, left, speaks with New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti during a press conference announcing that the Raritan Valley Line's partial "one-seat ride" to New York during off-peak hours is being restored on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Westfield.

Two legislators and some public policy academics agree that doing both jobs is not sustainable.

“The longer she does both, the harder it is for her and for everyone else because she has to divide her attention by necessity,” said Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute, former press secretary to Gov. James McGreevey and a former communications director for the state DOT. “She’s got to be working around the clock. Both jobs require immense preparation to make the level of decisions that she’s making.”

Chief of staff is 'a shadow governor'

As commissioner, Gutierrez-Scaccetti oversees DOT while chairing the boards of four transportation-related boards, and serving as vice chair of the state Motor Vehicles Commission.

A governor’s chief of staff, according to Rasmussen, is a “shadow governor,” the person who “makes state government run” by ensuring the governor’s goals, agenda and vision are executed from the executive branch across every department, agency and quasi-governmental entity, which includes more than 137,000 employees in New Jersey.

New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti is also serving as Gov. Phil Murphy's chief of staff.

“I can’t recall a time where someone had any two jobs of this magnitude at the same time,” Rasmussen said. “The part that’s not unusual is feeling your way through these transitions. What is unusual is that this has not already been worked out.”

State Sen. Teresa Ruiz, D-Newark, said Gutierrez-Scaccetti has not shown any signs of being overwhelmed by the two roles.

“Both in her capacity as commissioner of the department and now currently as chief of staff, there has never been an issue that I’ve put before her that hasn’t been thoughtfully completed to its end,” Ruiz said, mentioning that in recent months she has received attention from the DOT to address an exit near a local school and a guardrail near a park.

“As chief of staff, it’s thinking ahead about budget and policy and working on issues,” Ruiz said.

Does Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti have too many balls in the air?

While Gutierrez-Scaccetti left the agency boards she oversaw in December, she also left some unfinished business.

Just weeks after Gutierrez-Scaccetti began the chief of staff role, Murphy vetoed the Turnpike’s budget that had just received unanimous approval from the board — a budget that included 3% toll hikes. Murphy said at the time he “needed more information” about the hikes even though his administration okayed annual toll increases in 2020 without communicating to the public how the new toll “index” worked.

The Turnpike board did not approve a new budget at its December meeting, nor was it mentioned.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez-Scaccetti spearheaded a “restructuring” initiative at NJ Transit in April to find cost-cutting opportunities before the budget season — yet there is nothing to show for that effort as the agency prepares for a $120 million shortfall in the budget year that starts July 1.

Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, the Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), speaks during a press conference at the NJ Transit train station in Metuchen on 10/09/18.

A nearly $1 billion deficit is expected a year later.

Daniel Cassino, a professor of government and politics and executive director of the Fairleigh Dickinson University poll, said the question the governor should be weighing is whether both jobs are being done well.

“Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti is certainly a very capable administrator, but I think it’s reasonable to ask if she’s being asked to do too many things at once,” Cassino said.

Mixed reviews on the transition

Several large initiatives targeted to get done during lame duck, the time after November's election and before the next legislative session — about Nov. 8 to Jan. 9 — did not get passed. That included bills on affordable housing, renewing the transportation trust fund, public records laws and banning smoking in casinos, all of which could still get done in the next session.

The Legislature did pass a bill to give themselves and other public officials pay raises, including cabinet members like Gutierrez-Scaccetti; one bill changed liquor license regulations, but was not the full overhaul Murphy laid out a year ago in his 2022 State of the State.

One of the roles for the chief of staff traditionally "has been to work with the legislature, and given the size of the Democratic majority in Trenton, the number of bills that the governor wound up pocket vetoing at the end of the sessions makes it look like there was a breakdown somewhere," Cassino said.

But this did not all fall on Gutierrez-Scaccetti, said state Sen. Joe Cryan, D-Union.

“The bigger issues, tougher issues didn’t make it to the table,” Cryan said. “Collectively, we didn’t get enough done.”

State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, had no criticism for Gutierrez-Scaccetti's performance so far in both roles, but is worried about how taxing doing both jobs can be.

“She’s a very competent person, so far, and I’ve dealt with her on chief of staff issues and on DOT issues during the time she’s been wearing both hats and she’s been responsive and I’m appreciative of that,” O’Scanlon said.

“Long-term, they’re both big jobs, provided we can find someone as competent as she is, having two people handling those jobs is probably better for New Jersey and probably better for her mental and physical health, because they’re two high-stress jobs," O'Scanlon said. "Right now, I think she’s handling them well and I applaud her for that.”

Not all have said it’s been a smooth transition.

Gutierrez-Scaccetti and Parimal Garg, Murphy’s chief counsel, have “butted heads,” according to reporting by Politico, which also questioned her future in the role.

Cryan, on the other hand, said she brings another level of professionalism and more than 30 years of experience in state government to the executive branch.

“She brings a vast level of experience and commitment to collaboration that I hope is successful for both her and the governor and the state,” he said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Phil Murphy's chief of staff also runs NJ DOT. Can she do both?