False claim Putin, Russia pledged arms to Texas in dispute with US government | Fact check

The claim: Putin

A Jan. 29 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a TikTok video of a woman who claims Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to assist Texas in its dispute at the southern border with the federal government.

“Putin has come forward and said that he will supply the U.S. citizens with armory to fight against our own government,” the woman says at one point.

Shown in the background is the headline of a purported news story from the website of the Hal Turner Radio Show that states, “Russia to Supply Weapons to Texas if needed to Fight Biden Border Heist.”

The post received more than 300 likes in six days. Similar iterations of the claim received hundreds of additional likes and shares.

Our rating: False

An immigration expert and an intelligence firm that tracks online disinformation said the claim is false. The firm found no evidence of a weapons pledge from Putin or any other official in the Russian government.

Claim appeared to originate in Russian X post

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and the Democratic White House are locked in a bitter fight over control of the southern border. To deter migrants, the state placed large water buoys in the Rio Grande and set up barbed wire – which the U.S. Supreme Court later ruled federal agents have the authority to cut and remove. Dozens of Republican governors have said they stand with Texas.

But there is no credible evidence that either Putin or the Russian government pledged to provide Texans with weapons to use against federal forces.

“This claim is almost certainly a fabrication that originated on X – formerly Twitter – and spread to right-wing blogs and news sites,” according to a report about the claim produced for USA TODAY by the intelligence team at Nisos, a firm that monitors online disinformation.

Michael Clemens, a professor at George Mason University and an expert on immigration, also told USA TODAY the claim is a fabrication.

Nisos researchers found no evidence that any Russian government officials made such a pledge, the report states. They traced the origin to a Jan. 26 X post by a Russian social media user who made several posts about the border. Translated from Russian, the Jan. 26 post states, “It is important to understand that by supplying weapons to Texas, Russia does not become a party to the conflict.”

That statement also appears in the article published the following day by the Hal Turner Radio Show's website, where the comment is attributed to Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations. When contacted by USA TODAY, Turner – a conservative radio host who previously published false claims about the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 vaccines on his website – cited a Jan. 27 post on X from a different Russian social media account that attributes the statement to Nebenzya without evidence or context.

USA TODAY reached out to Nebenzya through spokespeople for Russia’s U.S.-based press office and the U.N. but did not receive responses.

Russian officials make 'provocative’ statements, but no weapons pledges

Some Putin allies have stated their positions on the border conflict, but those statements do not include promises of weapons.

Former Putin adviser Sergei Markov, for example, told a state-run television broadcast in December 2023 that a U.S. civil war would be “good for the world,” Newsweek reported. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is also allied with Putin, warned in an X post Jan. 26. that the situation could devolve into a “destructive civil confrontation.”

The Nisos report concludes: “While Russian efforts to arm Texas may be implausible, Russian officials often make deliberately provocative statements to highlight internal discord among its adversaries. However, in this case, Nisos did not identify any public statements, on social media or on Russian government websites, that quoted (Nebenzya) or any other Russian official announcing that Russia would provide weapons to Texas.”

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared the claim but did not immediately receive a response.

