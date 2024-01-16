No, Biden is not sending US troops to fight Russian troops in Ukraine | Fact check

The claim: Biden

A Jan. 3 Instagram video (direct link, archive link) shows a clip of President Joe Biden giving a speech about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“Says he’s sending US to FIGHT RUSSIA" reads the post's on-screen text. "Would you die for Joe Biden and (Ukraine)?”

The post garnered more than 2,600 likes in six days.

Our rating: False

Biden did not announce he was sending troops to fight in Ukraine. The clip included in the post shows him asking Congress to approve more aid for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Biden said in speech he doesn't want to fight Russian troops

The post shows a clip of Biden's remarks on Dec. 6, 2023, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. In the full speech, he urged Congress to pass a bill for supplemental funding for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

Biden warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin were allowed to take Ukraine, he would go on to invade NATO member countries, and the U.S. would then be obligated to fight. The clip in the Instagram post makes it clear Biden doesn't want that to happen.

"(We've) committed as a NATO member that we’d defend every inch of NATO territory," Biden says in the clip. "Then we’ll have something that we don’t seek and that we don’t have today: American troops fighting Russian troops — American troops fighting Russian troops if he moves into other parts of NATO."

Biden said nothing in the speech about sending troops to Ukraine, which is not a NATO member. He has repeatedly stated he would not do so.

NATO is an intergovernmental military alliance with two North American countries – the U.S. and Canada – and 29 European countries. Founded in 1949 after the end of World War II, NATO's mission is to assure the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.

NATO article 5 states that if one of the members is attacked, each member will respond and assist the attacked ally.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

AFP also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

