Family identifies Nex Benedict as nonbinary Oklahoma teen who died after bathroom beating

The family of a nonbinary Owasso High School student who died earlier this month has identified them as 16-year-old Nex Benedict.

A police investigation is underway after the teen passed away the day after sustaining injuries in an altercation on school grounds. Their official cause of death has not yet been disclosed by the state medical examiner.

The family held a funeral service for Nex on Feb. 15. The weekend following, news of the sophomore's death generated widespread attention, both drawing support from LGBTQ+ allies and criticism toward officials on the case.

On Tuesday afternoon, the family shared an update to their verified GoFundMe post identifying the teen as Nex Benedict.

Owasso student Nex Benedict

The update, listed as from Sue Benedict, reads:

"We at this time are thankful for the ongoing support and did not expect the love from everyone. We are sorry for not using their name correctly and as parents we were still learning the correct forms. Please do not judge us as Nex was judged, please do not bully us for our ignorance on the subject. Nex gave us that respect and we are sorry in our grief that we overlooked them. I lost my child, the headstone will have correct name of their choice. The rest of monies will go to other children dealing with the right to be who they feel they are, in Nex Benedict’s name. God bless"

Authorities have disclosed some information in the last week in an attempt to dispel rumors circulating online, but many questions remain unanswered, though, including what killed the 16-year-old.

